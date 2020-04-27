While out getting some essential groceries last weekend, I had to will myself away from the hair dye aisle. The news last week that hair salons and other close, personal services would not yet be able to reopen made it all that much harder to walk away.
I've colored my hair since I was 16. I joke that I don't remember what my natural color is any more. But as the weeks since my last visit to the salon stretch into months, I'm beginning to be reminded of the brown that I so despise.
Then, I saw them — three grey hairs standing out among my brown roots. Yes, I'm sure those weren't the first grey hairs I've had, and they won't be the last. But they're the first ones I've seen, and it just made for an upsetting morning.
I cannot wait to get back to my stylist's chair for a fresh cut and color and a little talk therapy to feel better about time marching right across my head.
Sure, I could go down the path of at-home color. But that hasn’t always treated me well.
I ended college with eggplant-colored hair. I went to a professional and tried to cover it when I realized purple hair wasn't exactly the professional image I wanted to put forth during my job interviews. They managed to tame it some, but I was warned — red is hard to fix.
A few years later, I was bored one Sunday night and decided I needed a new hair color. The light auburn promised on the box turned into fire engine red on my hair. I remember rinsing it and thinking, "This just doesn't look right."
When I saw the result of my boredom, I made an emergency trip to Walgreens at about 9 p.m., grabbing the last box of color stripper they had. It took the red out, which hadn't had time to really bond. But it also left me with drab, depressing brown.
At this point, I was lucky. The cost to fix a bad at-home color job is usually quite high. I had escaped for about $20. But I didn't love my hair.
The next day, I decided to seek some professional advice. I hadn't found anyone local following a move about six months earlier, so I found a walk-in salon that I knew to be pretty good.
"I want highlights," I said.
That would break up the blah that was my hair, I thought.
I told them what I had done. They carefully examined my hair.
My hair is usually a big curly mess. That's just how it is. Ask a curly-headed person how they fix their hair and you'll usually get a response along the lines of, "I try not to anger it." My general routine has always been shampoo, condition, curl cream or mousse or gel, and then air dry. I don't even know where my hair dryer is any more.
This routine had left my hair in good shape for the abuse I decided to subject it to in a fit of Sunday boredom. The pros cautioned me, so many chemical treatments in about 24 hours was perhaps pushing the bounds of good reason. But I just couldn't take the blah brown color and told them to proceed.
A couple of hours later I left, with fresh highlights adorning my head.
I swore off the box color then and there. I just shouldn't be trusted with such things. It was almost as bad as when I decided I wanted bangs as a pre-teen. Hint — don't cut your bangs while your hair is wet. At least I didn't use pinking shears.
I'm missing my stylist. In addition to doing a great job, she's also a great person to spend a few hours with. She’s a friend and a professional, and those hours in her chair are filled with updates on the family and friends, talk about projects and dreams.
Many stylists — and barbers, nail technicians, massage therapists and tattoo artists — are self-employed. They can't file for unemployment under state rules, and Tennessee has had problems implementing the unemployment benefits for self-employed and freelance workers. They also cannot work at this time. The state can assess them hefty fines for flouting the order to close.
As we start to open up the economy again, remember there are still workers who can't go back to work. And there will still be plenty of people unable to return to work as restaurants and retail businesses dip their toes back into commerce at 50% capacity.
Your local businesses will need you in the coming weeks. Do what you can to support them. These are the businesses that make Crossville and Cumberland County unique, and we want them to come through this strong so they can be part of our community for years to come.
But also, save yourself some tears and put down the scissors and hair dye. Though your stylist really wants to see you when they’re able to open (soon, please!), it’s still several weeks before you can have them fix a mistake.
• • •
Heather Mullinix is editor of the Crossville Chronicle. Her column is published on Tuesdays. She may be reached at hmullinix@crossville-chronicle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.