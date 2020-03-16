Let me get this straight.
It's in my best interest to stay away from stores crowded with half-crazed people buying up all the green cabbage and chicken wings, not go to large gatherings and, if possible, work from home?
Sign me up!
I promise, I'm not making light of the current situation. The idea of "self quarantining" is rather odd to me, though. They've actually just described my perfect weekend — home, with movies on the TV, a good book to read and something cooking on the stove — and not having to talk to anyone.
Of course, that's a weekend. After about three days, my cabin fever can start to set in. And, parents with school-age children just had spring break doubled.
But closing schools, cancelling events and disrupting our normal lives serves no purpose if we don't take the thought of "social distancing" seriously. An ounce of prevention now could help ensure that our health care resources are better able to assist people who do have a serious case of COVID-19 and need more medical intervention than rest and fluids — and there will be lots of people facing that situation. As a friend put it, yes, only a small percentage of people will suffer serious illness, but a small percentage of 1 million people is still more than our hospitals can effectively treat.
So if you're looking ahead to days at home, let's think about things you can do to make the time more pleasant.
So many of us spend our days rushing from point A to point B. We don't have time to stop and smell the roses. How many hobbies are you wanting to try out? I've got three or four. And a few less meetings to attend or events to cover may mean I get a chance to try out something new.
Unfortunately, it was a rough week at the office last week, and my online order wasn't fulfilled over the weekend. My pandemic preparations included purchasing a wood burning kit, subscribing to a "how to play violin" website and bringing home a hand-lettering starter kit with my milk and bread.
I actually borrowed a violin last fall following a concert with Trampled by Turtles. Their fiddle player is amazing! I always wanted to try this instrument, but I never had the chance.
And, despite having a violin handy, I haven't had a lot of time to tinker and learn. It's harder than I thought it would be in some ways. For example, my pinky finger just doesn't want to bend that way. But, I have managed a few notes that didn't send the dogs scurrying for cover.
I'm waiting on the woodburning kit, but I'm currently collecting ideas on Pinterest. I'll need another week or so to try out this new hobby when it arrives.
The hand-lettering kit is a bit of a pipe dream.
You see, I have terrible penmanship. My sister, whose beautiful script looks like calligraphy, has often tells me I "have the handwriting of a serial killer."
Yes, she stole that line from Steel Magnolias. If you didn't know that, you should probably add that movie to your coronavirus binge watch list.
So I set aside an hour this weekend to give it a try. It's easier than I thought. But like anything you want to do well, it will require practice and perseverance. And not asking my sister what she thinks until I've gotten a little better.
Without having too much to do outside the house, I also took care of some nagging chores, like laundry. That never seems to end.
A few more weekends like this and I might even get back around to refinishing that old dresser that took up residence on my back deck last year.
I'm sure there will be inconveniences in the coming weeks. No doubt many people have had events they were looking forward to canceled or postponed.
But if there is a silver lining to this situation, it could be that we're all going to need to take a small time out. Doing that every so often, even when there isn't a global health threat, is good for our physical and mental health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.