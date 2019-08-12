When the school system announced it would be discontinuing the text message alerts for snow delays and closings, the reaction from the community was swift.
“What will we do now?”
“What are they spending their money on that they can’t afford this?”
“Maybe they shouldn’t have spent all that money on a splash pad.”
So let’s take each of these questions one at a time.
“What will we do now?”
There was a time when we didn’t have text alerts to tell us about school closings.
I’m old enough to remember getting up at 5 a.m. on snowy mornings to watch the Knoxville TV stations or listen to WDEB-FM and hope for those wonderful words — “No school today.”
Then I’d go back to sleep.
The school system will continue to use its student information system to alert parents and send notifications or messages from the school. It just isn’t offering the community-wide text service. They will also post those announcements to their social media and website.
Notifications will also go to local and regional media. Closings will be announced on the Chronicle’s social media page as soon as we receive word of a closing or delay.
Other local media outlets also post these announcements to their social media accounts. The radio stations announce these on the air. A couple of stations even offer their own text alert systems.
Don’t worry — if we managed to figure it out back in the dark ages of the 1980s, we can manage it now.
“What are they spending their money on?”
The service the school system had used to send out these alerts had been free in the past. They learned the service would start charging for groups of more than 150 people. The cost for the “snowbird” alert was going to be about $22,000 to serve the 7,500 students.
This was not an expense the school system had anticipated when developing the 2019-’20 budget, so no funding was included to pay that bill.
The school system must submit a budget to the state each year that details how much they will spend and what that money is for. The budget includes the various departments, like regular education, maintenance and transportation. Within each of those departmental budgets, funds are allocated to pay the costs associated with that department, like salaries and benefits, any contracted services, supplies, software and other equipment.
Funding comes from state appropriations and county taxes, primarily a portion of property taxes and the county’s share of sales taxes. The state sets the minimum funding the county must provide, $18.636 million this year. If that’s not met, the county can lose its state school funding, $36.4 million this year.
The school’s $59.2 million budget includes many things — like a 2.5% salary and wage increase for all employees, the third year of a one-to-one technology initiative that puts a computer in the hands of every fifth- and ninth-grade student and a renovation project at Martin Elementary.
The budget had been approved by the Cumberland County Board of Education and the Cumberland County Commission, which provides the local funding for the school system. Changes require budget amendments approved by the school board and county.
Could the board find $22,000 to keep this service? Probably. The budget includes approximately $335,000 over its required 3% reserves.
However, the budget already calls for spending $3.7 million of fund balance reserves. The fund balance is money not spent in one year that rolls over to the next. It can only be used for one-time projects — like a new school roof or renovation — or capital purchases like technology or buses. They can’t use that money for salary increases because that’s an ongoing expense. The text alerts would also be an ongoing expense.
The school system’s budget is available online at the school system website, and we’ll post a link with this article online. You can review it and see the money they’re getting and where it’s going.
“Maybe they shouldn’t have spent all that money on a splash pad.”
Several people seemed to think the school system or county was involved in the recent renovation of Garrison Park on Fourth St.
To clear this up — the Garrison Park renovation is a project of the city of Crossville, which owns the park. It is not a county project. It did not use county funds. It did not use school funds.
In fact, the city was awarded a $500,000 grant from the state that covered almost half of the project. The rest came from the city’s own fund reserves.
Based on my observation of its use over the past couple of weekends, it appears to be a popular addition to our community.
The only funding obligation the city has to the school system is to make sure the schools get their share of local mixed drink tax revenue, about $46,000 last year.
I often see comments on social media or overhear things about our local government that are simply just wrong. I understand why some folks have these incorrect notions. Some things may have changed since they last studied the subject. They may not have a clear understanding who is responsible for what — like calling the city street department for a road out in the county.
Local government can be challenging to make sense of sometimes — in more ways than one. The Chronicle staff includes reporters with decades worth of local government knowledge. We need to do a better job of sharing that with you.
If you have questions or things you’ve wondered about, email me. We’ll try to get you an answer.
And hopefully we can bring a better understanding to our community so, at the very least, you’ll know who you should be mad at.
