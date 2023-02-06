I’ve had the pleasure the past few weekends to witness a few of our youth organizations in action.
Words fail me.
These kids are out learning, growing and striving for something they want to achieve. They’re gaining skills and confidence to use what they’ve learned in other areas of their lives.
They inspire me. They give me hope. They make me smile.
A few weeks ago, I served as one of the judges for the 4-H Cumberland County Public Speaking Contest — fourth grade.
There were nearly 20 young people doing something I find so difficult even now. They stood up and they spoke to a room full of peers and adults — most of whom they did not know.
Some were nervous. I understand. I get red in the face and my mouth goes dry when I am faced with public speaking. About 75% of the population experiences fear of public speaking.
But these kids took a deep breath, and they got up there. For that, I applaud you all!
They spoke on any number of topics — why we should recycle, facts about West Virginia and some historical profiles of folks history may have forgotten.
This past weekend, I attended the meeting of American Legion Post 163.
The Cumberland County Young Marines were on hand to help recognize the 80th anniversary of the sinking of the U.S. Army Transport Dorchester and the heroism of four U.S. Army chaplains who died following legendary acts of selflessness of these four men of faith.
Members of the Young Marines shared the biography of each of these chaplains, they lit a candle and they showed their thanks and respect for the service and sacrifice.
As always, the Young Marines did a fantastic job.
We have so many other wonderful youth organizations in our community where kids are involved daily. They volunteer to help others through their schools or churches. They take deep dives into subjects that interest them. They put in the time and effort to represent our community as athletes, musicians, artists and more.
But these opportunities don’t just happen. It takes a group of dedicated adults coming together to make these opportunities available to our youth. They depend on volunteers who give of their time and talents to help the next generation.
To these volunteers, I thank you.
I once benefited from the generosity of people just like you. Thanks to people putting forth the time and effort, I was able to learn to play the alto saxophone in junior high. I played sports, where coaching and officiating is truly a thankless activity. I worked on the student yearbook in high school which sparked a love of writing that helped me find my place out in the world.
I was also an active member of Tennessee 4-H. I served in leadership positions at the local, district and state level. I was able to travel and meet people from across the state and country — many of whom I count as friends today.
I spoke on stages in front of hundreds of my peers. I learned how to interview. I learned how to work with others to accomplish big goals.
I learned how to be comfortable away from home and away from everyone I knew.
I was able to become the person I am today because of the adults in my life who encouraged me and who helped me gain confidence and skills.
I’m glad I can do a little bit to pay that forward to a new generation that will soon be our community’s leaders.
With kids like those involved in these activities recently, I am hopeful for what tomorrow brings.
You are all amazing and how talents to share. Keep working and keep striving. You’ll get there.
• • •
Heather Mullinix is editor of the Crossville Chronicle. Her column is published periodically. Reach her at hmullinix@crossville-chronicle.com.
