Sometimes it's hard to be a Vol fan.
The less-than-stellar start to this football season has left many armchair coaches scratching their heads. Back-to-back losses had many fans wondering if it might be time to put the orange away for a season, maybe find another team to cheer for.
But in Florida, an elementary student showed his love for the Vols and inspired the Vol Nation — perhaps the entire nation — to be kinder to others.
It was college colors day at the Florida elementary school. The fourth-grader wanted to show his Big Orange pride, but he didn't have a UT shirt to wear. I imagine it's difficult to even find a UT shirt in Altamonte Springs, FL. It's outside Orlando. I'm sure their stores are overflowing with blue and orange Florida Gator merchandise.
So the kid got creative. He used the tools at his disposal and found a basic orange T-shirt. He wrote UT on a white piece of paper and pinned it to the shirt.
But his classmates weren't fond of his creativity. In a Facebook post, his teacher wrote he returned from lunch, put his head on his desk and started crying. Some girls at the next table had made fun of the sign on his shirt.
The other students hadn't even bothered to participate in the special day.
"I know kids can be cruel, I am aware that it's not the fanciest sign, BUT this kid used the resources he had available to him to participate in a spirit day," she wrote.
Several departments at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville put together a care package filled with UT regalia for the youngster and his family. Coach Jeremy Pruitt included a signed football for the young fan. The rest of the class also received some Volunteer swag.
And, the VolShop has created a T-shirt based on the boy's design. It's available for pre-order now. Demand was so strong the store's website crashed as more than 50,000 orders poured in.
All proceeds from the sale of the shirt will go to the nonprofit organization STOMP Out Bullying, which was the request of the boy's mother.
According to stopbullying.gov, 25-33% of U.S. students say they have been bullied at school. And about 30% of young people admit to bullying others.
It can be direct bullying or indirect bullying, such as spreading rumors and may include physical, verbal, relational bullying or damage to property. It's defined as unwanted aggressive behavior, an observed or perceived power imbalance, and repetition of actions or a high likelihood of recurrence.
It's the name-calling, the teasing, the shaming for things like weight or appearance. It's the classic trope of stealing someone's lunch money. It's sexual comments or gestures.
And only a fraction of students suffering from this ongoing harassment report it to adults.
Bullying can lead to a host of emotional and mental health concerns, like depression and anxiety, the feeling of isolation or rejection, sometimes with tragic results.
But everyone has a role to play in stopping bullying.
One of the most effective ways to stop bullying is by intervening. Research indicates bullying stops within 10 seconds 57% of the time when a bystander intervenes.
I'd say the Vol Nation did a pretty good job of intervening on this child's behalf. His classmates loved their water bottles and pens. Who knows — we may have converted a few die-hard Gator fans through this process.
And the young student — he's been invited to become part of the Class of 2032 with a four-year scholarship ready and waiting should he decide to attend UT and meet admission requirements.
