Wednesday is National Dog Day, when we celebrate the furry friends that make our lives better.
Of course, my dog is confused by this holiday. Isn’t every day “Dog Day”? The spoiled little pooch has me wrapped around his paw.
Bogey is getting older now. He’ll be 10 this December. We’ve been together since Oct. 2, 2011, when my friend looked for a new home after her kids were found to be allergic to dogs.
My Facebook post that day showed a picture of this adorable dog smiling up at me and said, “I got a dog!”
I was happy to open my home to this little bundle of fur.
He has so much personality. Sometimes, he talks to you. And I know he understands what I’m saying, even if he simply refuses to play fetch.
Of course, adding a dog to the household is a big responsibility.
There were many walks. Many treats. Many messes to clean up.
He destroyed a few shoes during his puppy years. He even chewed the cord of the carpet cleaner I used before I realized carpet and an indoor dog were simply not compatible.
There have been many nights I was awakened by his barking and the sound of little puppy dog feet on the hard surface floors. What he was barking at, I have no idea, but there was something he felt the need to alert me to. Most likely it was bunnies. Or falling leaves. Or wind. Or nothing at all and he just wanted a little attention.
But there was also the sound of puppy dog feet running to the door as I exited my car in the afternoons, with my little furball running full speed ahead to jump up and say, “Hello! I am so happy to see you! Let’s go play!”
I love walking him. The other day, as we set out for our normal walk, he made his choice of routes clear. Apparently I’ve been taking him on the same walk for the past few weeks, and he needed new smells and new scenery.
I wonder how many miles Bogey and I have traveled during these past nine years. Sometimes, the bitter cold of winter would only let us get a short distance in. He didn’t complain. He seems to have my temperament when it comes to the weather. He doesn’t like it too cold or too hot — but there are about three weeks in May that are “just right.”
We’ve had many adventures. Mostly involving other dogs who don’t find my pup as delightful and playful as I do. Or maybe they do and they just don’t understand that they’re too big to play with my little dog.
Either way, I’ve had to be his protector on more than a few occasions as unleashed and unattended dogs show little regard for the public road. It’s a good thing Bogey is small-ish and I can carry him.
Last year, we added a new dog to the household, a beagle pup named Copper. That’s been a whole new adventure. Beagles apparently like to eat things they shouldn’t. Like my new sandals, my hair clip, a metal binder clip. He had a quick trip to the vet for that last one.
Bogey wasn’t too keen on sharing his human with another dog. But they started to get along better. And I think Copper keeps Bogey on his toes.
But I still enjoy the leisurely walks with Bogey. He’s certainly easier on my arms than that barely contained energy Cooper has at age 2.
Bogey’s a good dog when I’m working at home. He doesn’t make too much noise or demand too much attention — at least for a little while. He’ll just jump on the couch and snuggle next to me while I write.
He doesn’t ask for much, just kindness, some walks, and his food without any schedule deviations. I’m not sure how the dog knows what time it is, but he starts making his demands known about 15 minutes before it’s time to put out the food.
He likes to have his belly rubbed or his ear scratched. And sometimes, he’ll lick my hand as if to say, “You’re a good human.”
May I always try to live up to the person my dog thinks I am.
Happy Dog Day to all the dogs and the humans who love them.
• • •
Heather Mullinix is editor of the Crossville Chronicle. Her column is published on Tuesdays. She may be reached at hmullinix@crossville-chronicle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.