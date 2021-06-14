Welcome, class, to this session of “How does my government work?”
Recent discussions on social media of a 15-cent property tax increase for the city of Crossville highlighted some misconceptions people seem to have about our local governments. And, with so many new people moving in, it seemed like a good time for a little civics review.
We’ll start with county government.
The Cumberland County Commission is the county’s legislative body. This group consists of 18 members, with two representatives from each of the nine Civil Districts.
The county commission establishes the budget for the county and sets the tax rate. This annual process is underway. Though the fiscal year ends June 30, the county will likely not consider a budget until August.
The county budget is divided into the following budgets:
•County General Fund — here is where the county allocates funding to departments like the Sheriff’s Office, the county clerk, and the courts
•Debt Service Fund — this budget pays for the county’s long-term debt, typically for construction projects or other long-term projects
•Solid Waste Fund — this budget operates the county’s solid waste collection centers, recycling program and waste disposal
•Highway Fund — this budget is funded by the state gas tax, with no local tax dollars
•Cumberland County School’s General Fund Budget — the county doesn’t develop this budget — that’s the job of the Cumberland County Board of Education — but it must review and approve the budget and local funding required for the school system each year. The state sets a minimum local funding level, and the school’s budget did not ask the county for funding beyond that figure this year
•Cumberland County School Nutrition Budget — funding for meals at the schools comes from federal reimbursement and meal purchases, with no local tax dollars
•Cumberland County Schools federal programs — these budgets all include grants from the federal government for specific programs
The county commission uses a committee system to conduct business. Items first go to the appropriate committee, made up of one commissioner from each district.
Committees include the budget committee, building and grounds committee, environmental committee, rules committee, delinquent tax committee and emergency services. These committees discuss projects and policies for the county and recommend action to the full commission.
The county commission meets the third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Cumberland County Courthouse.
Commission and committee meetings are open to the public.
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster is the executive branch of that government. At one time, his position was called county executive. For reasons known only to the Tennessee General Assembly, that was changed back in 2004 to County Mayor. That has resulted in a lot of confusion — we typically think of a mayor as the head of a city, not a county.
As mayor, Foster oversees several county departments, including Emergency Medical Services, Emergency Management Agency, solid waste department, county maintenance department and the Cumberland County Community Complex.
He is not involved in the operation of other offices that are overseen by constitutionally elected officials: Sheriff’s Office, Trustee’s Office, Register of Deeds, Highway Department and Property Assessor’s Office.
The county commission also elected Foster to serve as chairman of the commission. Foster conducts the meetings but he only votes when the county commission has a tie vote.
Join me next week when we discuss municipal governments. If you’ve got questions, let me know. We can try to get you an answer.
• • •
