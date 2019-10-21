Have you ever been discussing something — a product, a recipe, a vacation — and suddenly have your Facebook and Google ads screaming at you about these very items?
It’s a little scary, but I had pretty much come to terms that Google was spying on my every move. I was complicit in the surveillance. I allowed Google to track my online activity. My calendar would sync to events and activities in my personal email, and I was easily able to track my online shopping.
Lord only knows what was in the permissions for that Google Chrome app on my phone.
But then I went looking for a phone number of a local business. And Google told me I had visited that business the day before, and a few days before that and a few days before that.
Creepy.
I don’t shop online at this particular grocery store. I’ve had my “loyalty” card there since I moved to Crossville in 2000, and I haven’t ever added it to my Google account. And when I talk about going grocery shopping, I’m such a creature of habit I don’t have to use the name of the store. I just say, “I’m going to the store.”
The store is understood to be the store in question.
But it’s a bit unsettling for Google to also know where I’m going when I say I’m going to “the store.” Other than tracking my every move, I don’t know how they know this particular bit of information.
I admit, I haven’t turned off my location history. I sometimes like for my phone to know where I am. It makes it easier for the phone to help get me un-lost when I’m in unfamiliar territory or to warn me of serious weather threats that I always seem to be oblivious to.
And I really have no problem with Google tracking me and making my life easier. While I think I am simply a font of entertainment, my location history and web search history is pretty dull. Recent searches include such exciting questions as “how do I make a new URL in my content management system,” “what’s a mast crop” and “city of Crossville.” Yes, you’d think I would bookmark that last one. I haven’t. Google knows where to find it, though.
But what’s happening to all this information they’re collecting to make my life easier?
Every time you say “Hey Google,” it records what you say. That means it gets my “Hey Google, call Mom” and the always hilarious “Hey Google, are you Skynet?” Try it. It’s almost reassuring Google devices aren’t plotting the overthrow of humanity. But really, would they admit it if they were?
Sometimes, though, Google starts listening when you haven’t asked it to. And it could be an actual human listening in. Google says human contractors listen to conversations to improve performance in multiple languages. Obviously, they’ve not been listening in on me very much, or Google would do a better job of understanding Southern. But I digress.
Of course, this data is highly sought after. From marketing companies wanting to know if you’d prefer ads for stiletto boots or comfy flats, to law enforcement wondering just what part of town you were in a few weeks ago.
That data is there. Google fields thousands of requests for user data each year from law enforcement each year.
Our digital fingerprints are everywhere. If you want to go through life without leaving a digital trace, you’re going to need to trade in the smartphone for a flip phone circa 2005 — if you can find one that still works on modern cellphone networks. Good luck with that, and let me know if you’re successful. I’m currently trying to help my 91-year-old grandfather who wants the phone that he’d used for years, not this new-fangled flip phone the company said he had to switch to if he wanted to keep making calls. He’s not a fan.
You can also go through some technical hoops to turn off those apps and things that track your every move. You need to sign into your Google account and deactivate “Web and App Activity.” And be prepared for many of your apps to stop working like they should.
But it will end at least some of that self-surveillance and avoid the creepy “somebody’s watching me” feeling you get when you search for the phone number to your favorite grocery store.
Perhaps that’s worth it.
