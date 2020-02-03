It's Feb. 4. We are now 35 days into the new year.
How are you doing on your resolutions?
Various studies have found most people ditch their New Year's resolutions by around the third week in January. Those life-changing plans are tossed aside, usually because we weren't being reasonable or realistic.
On behalf of friends, family, coworkers and random people on the road, no one wants you to give up sugar, caffeine and nicotine at the same time while simultaneously converting to a plant-based diet and working out eight times a week.
If you did that and made it two days, my hat is off to you.
I was pretty conservative in my New Year's resolutions.
I'm still not smoking -- six months this week! That's been my focus.
However, if you've ever quit smoking, you know that that process sometimes includes an unwelcome addition when you step on the scale.
So I resolved to go to the gym and be more active. I suppose I've been fairly successful with that. By mid-month, I surpassed my entire gym attendance from 2019. But some days it's a struggle. I always feel good when I leave, and some days I even find myself looking forward to that blessed hour and a half away from my computer screen.
The biggest challenge I face in going to the gym, or running or biking or anything like that, is the time it requires and the sometimes hectic schedule we keep in the news business. I led a tour of the Chronicle last week and they asked if it was an 8 to 4 job. It's not.
But there are chunks of time when, if I can stop the typing and walk out of the building, I have a block of time I can use to stay healthy, fight stress and maybe lose a few pounds.
I also resolved to use less plastic this year.
I love being out in nature around our community, and it makes me mad to find litter. The Tennessee River struggles with plastic pollution.
And most of that pollution is not the result of people dumping their trash. It's just accidental. A person here or there has a plastic bag that got away. Next thing you know, it's floating along a stream and makes its way to the Obed.
The Obed is a pristine Wild and Scenic River. It's also an economic asset to our community, with people coming from all over the Southeast to paddle the rivers, hike the trails or climb the rock walls.
I wanted to do something to help. So I bought reusable grocery bags. They hold a ton. I have to be careful because they can weigh a ton. But they're sturdy and don't take much space to store between trips.
The problem I've run into is forgetting to bring the bags with me to the store, which defeats the entire purpose. So I'm working on being a bit better with my shopping schedule and being more deliberate with my preparation.
As 2020 got started, a friend shared a social media post where she said she no longer makes resolutions.
Instead, she sets goals for herself. She makes those goals measurable and realistic.
The great thing about goals -- and resolutions, if you want to keep making those -- is that you can make them and adjust them as needed.
If you find your resolutions aren't working out like you hoped, you can use today to make a new goal.
