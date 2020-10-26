I’ve always loved Halloween. It’s such a fun holiday.
My mother once spent weeks sewing costumes for my sister and I. She even made us wigs to wear with a couple of those — like a long gray wig to go with the witch costume or red yarn wig for the Raggedy Ann costume.
We would go around the county asking for candy from our teachers, relatives and friends. At the end of the night, my sister and I would comb through the candy, making trades for preferred candy goods.
She was a fan of the ooey, gooey Suger Daddy Bars. But she couldn’t have those because the caramel would get stuck in her braces.
I tried to strike a hard bargain. Since she wasn’t allowed that candy, she should trade it to me for all of my candy corn and black licorice, my least favorite candies. Honestly, if given a choice of no candy or candy corn, I would probably choose no candy. And that includes the candy corn-like pumpkins. Ick.
Unfortunately, her dentist didn’t place a ban on Reese Cups or Reese Pieces — my all-time-favorite candy. She liked those, too. For a few weeks after Halloween, we’d carefully hide those precious chocolate and peanut butter treats in “safe places.” Luckily, more times than not, back then I could still remember where that was.
Later, trick-or-treating seemed to lose its fun. I suppose it was around middle school when the best part of Halloween became Halloween parties. Our church would often host such a gathering, with fun and games and food for all.
These days, the best part of Halloween is coming up with a good costume.
In recent years, the Chronicle staff has celebrated the Halloween holiday by allowing staff who choose to do so to come to work in costume. It’s always fun to see what folks come up with. We’ve had your standard witches and princesses and scary ghouls. We’ve seen popular culture come to life with Walter White’s Breaking Bad character, a minion and Bob the Builder. We’ve seen departments coordinate with themes — like the superhero ad sales reps a few years ago.
I came as a Voodoo Doll one year. The hardest part was figuring out how to make costume push pins, but that was taken care of with some wooden skewers, spray paint and styrofoam balls.
I’m still trying to figure out what to be this year. It almost feels like the holiday has snuck up on me, and I’m caught unprepared. We’ll see if I can figure out something creative between now and Friday.
But children across the county have no doubt been counting down the days to candy day.
This year, kids will be going out candy hunting amid an ongoing health crisis. But that doesn’t have to spoil the fun.
There are still some trunk-or-treat events planned in the county. We shared a few of those on the front page of the Scene this week. And maybe trick-or-treating will see a bit of a resurgence this year. In my neighborhood, I usually get three visitors — the neighbor’s kids. I probably shouldn’t buy the big bags of chocolate, because I end up eating most of it myself once it gets too late to keep the porch light on.
There are some standard safety rules for trick-or-treating — like stick to houses and neighborhoods you know, sort through the candy before eating it and take care if walking on dark streets.
This year, the Centers for Disease Control offers a few additional safety considerations — like keeping hand sanitizer handy to use throughout your candy hunt.
If you’re concerned about giving out treats, you can set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids, or give treats outdoors if possible. Wash your hands before handling treats and remember to wear a mask.
Your costume mask doesn’t take the place of your cloth face covering, but with a little creativity, you can probably incorporate your cloth mask into your costume.
Remember, children under two should not wear a mask.
If you’re going to an event, remember to practice social distancing — even if you’re outdoors.
COVID-19 doesn’t have to ruin the fun. We just need to be careful and keep practicing our good hygiene habits. And it’s a great time to make some new Halloween traditions, like family pumpkin carving or family treat hunts, or grab some popcorn and put some Halloween classics on the TV.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.