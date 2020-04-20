It was the spring of 1996.
In a matter of months, everything was set to change. I’d be moving to Cookeville where I would start college in the fall. I’d live in an apartment with my sister, but no parents would be there to referee our … misunderstandings. I’d start my first job and, lucky me, get to start paying things like light bills and rent.
But in the spring of 1996, I was still a high school student. I was surrounded by people I had known most of my life. The York Institute Class of 1996 had about 130 graduates — and about 60 had been with me since kindergarten.
Graduation was held on a Friday night in the high school gym. It was packed with generations of families joining together to cheer for their graduate.
We had two empty seats among the class, reserved for the classmates who started this journey with us four years before but, tragically, died before graduation day.
When the speeches were done and the diplomas handed out, we tossed our hats into the air.
That night, the school belonged to us. The teachers chaperoned our last hurrah, an overnight lock-in. We watched movies, played games and ate food. We ran through the halls, played basketball in the gym and just sat and talked in the cafeteria.
The following Sunday, I moved to Cookeville.
I’m not overly sentimental about my high school days. There were good times and rough times, times I thought I would die from laughing so hard and times I wanted to crawl under a rock and disappear. You know, normal high school stuff.
Over the past week, my Facebook feed has been filled with some familiar faces as folks shared their senior portraits. It’s supposed to show support to the Class of 2020, whose senior year has been cut short. Their memories will certainly be different from every other class.
They left school March 13 expecting they would be back Monday morning. Now, more than a month later, they’re wondering when they’ll see their friends again. They were preparing for an ending that has been rewritten, and many are feeling a bit sad at this lost season.
Prom is a giant question mark. So is graduation. I know the schools are working hard to help find a way to honor you all for your hard work.
Seniors are grappling with the disappointment of missing activities they had been working toward for years, like FFA honors, athletic seasons and academic achievements.
It can be difficult to have something you’ve worked so hard to achieve taken away through no fault of your own.
As we all take a few minutes to reminisce about our senior year, reach out to the seniors you know and congratulate them on what they’ve accomplished and comfort them on what they have missed.
No doubt we will all remember the spring of 2020 for years to come. Seniors, my wish for you this spring is that you make many wonderful memories in the days, weeks, months and years to come. And soon, we’ll all be able to gather with our friends and loved ones again. We’ll be able to hug them and wish them well. And then you can make many new memories.
