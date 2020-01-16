For about eight years, I’ve been a one-dog household.
My dog, Bogey, was less than a year old when I welcomed him home. Other than the occasional trip to the dog park or visits with my friend’s dog, Dixie, he hasn’t spent much time with other dogs.
Now, I’ve got a two-dog home.
A few weeks before Christmas, Bogey and I welcomed Copper, a young beagle belonging to my boyfriend who has joined me in Crossville after retiring from his military career.
I’ve nicknamed Bogey Grumpy Dog and Copper Pushy Puppy.
Bogey shows little interest in our new resident.
The first night, Copper was trying to get Bogey to play.
It appeared Bogey didn’t know how to play. I’ve wondered about this before since he’s not very good at fetch. I feel responsible. I didn’t socialize him with many other dogs. He’s used to just being around people who pet him and tell him he’s adorable and then they give him treats. It’s a tough life, but he adjusted pretty well.
Now, there’s another dog. And he wants Bogey to play with him. He’ll run around and “play chase” Bogey. He’ll bark and bounce around and have a big silly, open-mouthed grin.
And Bogey wants nothing to do with it.
Bogey mostly tries to ignore him. But Copper just can’t stand it. When Bogey is resting on the couch next to the people, Copper wants to come and sit right next to him, or sniff at him, or try to play.
My normally docile dog shows his annoyance with growls and a snap or two. According to the dog psychology blog posts I’ve read, this is normal, and Bogey is simply trying to teach the young whippersnapper some manners. They haven’t had any serious bouts of aggression.
And, Copper could use some manners. I have tried to puppy-proof the house. There was a fence around the Christmas tree. I’ve removed the knick-knacks and assorted clutter that would be just oh so inviting to a curious dog exploring his new home. But remembering to put my shoes away has been a challenge. I haven’t had to worry about my shoes since Bogey was a pup. But Copper slinked away with one of my loafers the other day.
And Copper loves dog toys — especially Bogey’s dog toys. There’s this bear with a rope inside the plush and a squeaker. Bogey loves this toy. I should say loved. Copper ripped the poor bear’s head open and disemboweled its rope body before dispatching the squeaker. It’s now just a shell of the toy it once was.
Santa Paws brought Bogey a new bear, but it’s kept put away until Copper is secured in his kennel.
As a small breed dog who is nine years old, Bogey is the equivalent of a 50-something Gen-X’er. Copper, who is more of a medium dog and less than two years old, is closer to 20.
I can’t imagine why this isn’t going more smoothly!
But Copper is so sweet and loving that it’s hard to stay mad at him. I find myself repeating some of the things I once told Bogey, before he settled into his quiet, middle age years: “It’s a good thing you’re cute, or I’d be done with you.” Or, “I can’t be too mad at you when you’re so darn adorable.”
I’m starting to understand that sixth-sense parents seem to have that alerts them when the kids are getting into mischief. It’s called silence.
While silence may be heaven to your ears, it more than likely means Pushy Puppy has found something he shouldn’t have and is currently chewing it up. Probably because I forgot to close a door. At least when he's chasing Grumpy Dog all over the house, I know where they are and what they're doing. Even if it does give me a headache.
I think Grumpy Dog and Pushy Puppy will become good friends, eventually.
