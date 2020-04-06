It’s been about three weeks since we were first told to start social distancing and limiting our group gatherings.
People have been working from home. They’ve been going to church via Facebook Live streaming. They’ve tried to get those magic grocery pick-up appointments to avoid going through the stores.
At this point, folks may start to be a bit on edge from all the social distancing. As humans, we crave that human connection.
Folks are starting to share some of their tips for keeping that connection while physically separate. We live in a time when it’s possible to just about reach out and touch someone — all without actually touching.
Like most things in life, this too shall pass. And we hope it will pass quickly.
But I do have a few things I can share about staying connected with your loved ones, even when you’re staying at home.
About five years ago, I started seeing someone who lived about 957 miles away. I had noted that dating someone who lived 1,000 miles away seemed a bit unworkable, but Google maps found he was just under that arbitrary line.
We made use of our phones — texting during the day and talking for hours at night. We’d go on virtual movie dates, picking something to watch on Netflix or Amazon Prime and texting throughout. Video calls were always my favorite. Sometimes he would call while making dinner.
Yes, there were plenty of trips back and forth. I can tell you how to navigate the Charlotte, NC, airport (pay extra and avoid it at all costs) and the importance of vacuum packing bags to travel from mild winter Tennessee to the frozen tundra of northern New York. Frequent flier miles were a godsend.
But while those trips were great, they were just a few times a year. Both of us had demanding careers. Thankfully, he’s retired from the U.S. Army and back here in good old Tennessee now. But there were times we wouldn’t see each other for five or six months.
Those phone calls and text messages helped us become a part of each other’s lives — not just someone who’d pop in for a visit every few months.
No, it’s not ideal. Yes, it’s hard to not see the people you care about for weeks at a time.
It always helped to have a plan for the next visit — something to look forward to.
As we continue staying at home for at least another week, and avoiding groups until May, think about how you can keep your human connections strong. Make those phone calls, send the text. Maybe even send a letter — how retro!
And make plans. Think about something you want to do when we come through this on the other side. Who do you want to see? What do you want to do? It could be something as simple as a trip to your grandparents to visit or a small cookout with that dear friend you haven’t seen for a while.
We’ll get there. And if we all do our part to stay home and stay apart now, we hope we can get there sooner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.