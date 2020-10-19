Fall may be my favorite season.
Sure, summer is fun. It’s hot and sunny. It’s the perfect time of year to enjoy water sports or sitting by a pool with your friends on a lazy Saturday afternoon.
And spring is always a pleasure, when the trees and flowers start to turn green again and dazzle us with their gorgeous blooms. I just love those first warm days when I can leave the coat at home.
And winter has its charms. I know we’re bracing for a cold one. I wouldn’t mind a few big snows. It’s been years since I have been able to build a snowman or go sledding.
But fall — especially with weather like we had Saturday and Sunday — just can’t be beat.
First, it’s boot weather and cozy sweater time. I went through my cold season stash of clothes a few weeks ago — just in time to make sure long sleeves were handy.
And it’s easy to get up and moving — because it’s kind of chilly in the morning. That 35 degrees that greeted us this past Saturday morning certainly helped me shake off the sleep cobwebs. It warmed up nicely, though, and I didn’t even need my ear warmer and gloves I dug out.
Fall is a great season to go for a drive and just marvel at the beauty of our region. There’s a great view around just about every corner right now. If you haven’t gone exploring, make time for it. Soon, the rain and wind will take away the beautiful leaves and leave them all over your yard. Then, it’s time to rake. If you choose to burn your leaves, make sure you get a burn permit. It is that time of year, too.
And if you’re burning leaves, you can grab a stick and roast some marshmallows and make s’mores! Delicious.
There’s pumpkins and mums everywhere.
And apples — apples everywhere! You can eat them raw, cooked into a pie or dried.
Thanks to the cooler temperatures, you can cook without making your whole house feel like an oven. And you can dig out your crockpot for comfort foods, like roast or soup or stew or beans and cornbread.
Your fall garden should be ready for harvest, too.
There’s corn mazes and hay rides. Right now, you can enjoy haunted trails and scary movies to get into the Halloween spirit.
Fall is also my favorite time to go hiking. Once we’ve had a good frost or two, it just feels like the slithery inhabitants stay in their homes more. Sure, you still need to keep an eye out, but I really don’t like things that slither, so weather that discourages them always makes me want to get out and explore a bit more.
It also keeps other bugs and biting things away. You still need to use tick repellant if you head into the woods, but they’re not nearly as abundant as earlier in the year.
So bundle up and enjoy these beautiful fall days. It will be winter and hot chocolate season before you know it.
