Today’s edition of the Chronicle brings you one of our favorite projects, “What I want to be when I grow up,” featuring the class of 2032.
These students have been working hard this school year in their kindergarten classes. They’ve been learning to read and write, their numbers, recognizing geometric shapes, and more. They’ve also been learning how to work with others, take turns and sharing.
They’ve also been learning about different careers.
They are full of the possibilities of life, with a wide range of career interests. No doubt their choices will change once, twice or even 100 times before they settle on the choice that helps enrich their life. Their choices may have even changed since the Chronicle visited their classroom.
This section is about the possibility that lies inside us all — whether we are 5 or 50. And we thought it would be fun for kids to look back years from now and see what they dreamed of being when they were so young.
In an effort to reduce our interruption of the school day as much as possible, Chronicle staff asked for student names and their chosen profession.
One class, however, offered a bit more information. We weren’t able to use it in the section, unfortunately, but we couldn’t let this information remain unpublished.
Here you have “the rest of the story,” as students in Jessica Rollins’ kindergarten class at Homestead Elementary share why they have chosen their particular career.
When I grow up…
Parker Asberry, “A fireman because I want to put out fires.”
Annie Booth, “A teacher to help people learn.”
Kinsley Burnett, “A police officer because my daddy is one and it would help the world get all the bad guys.”
Liam Clyde, “A YouTuber because it’s an easy job.”
Bradley Dorman, “A ninja so I can throw ninja stars at targets!”
Peyton Duncan, “A teacher because I want to be like you (Mrs. Rollins.).”
Amelia Edmonds, “A teacher because I want to tell kids what to do.”
Cole Flynn, “A police officer because I was to arrest people.”
Jaxson Hayes, “A cop because I want to help my mom and dad.”
Ahleeah Jones-Mateo, “A doctor because I can give shots to people.”
Brady Kuffel, “A cop so I can get robbers.”
Brooklyn Lawson, “A teacher so I can read our morning message.”
Knox Mayberry, “A cop because I want to arrest people.”
Carley Meeks, “A police officer that works in the school so I can help other people in the school (SRO).”
Franco Nino, “I want to take care of animals.”
Yug Patel, “A policeman so I can dress like them.”
Bryce Stone, “A cop because I wanna catch some bad guys.”
Hellen Valasquez-O., “A doctor so I can take care of kids.”
Boston Warner, “A police officer because if there’s bad guys, I can arrest them.”
Brody Wyatt, “A doctor so I can help people by not letting them get hurt.”
Thank you, Ms. Rollins, for this extra insight into your students. You certainly made my day!
We can’t wait to see what the Class of 2032 does in their lives, just as we are looking toward the future with the class of 2020, set to graduate this spring, or the class of 2010, or even the class of 1970. Whether you’re 5, 15, 25, 65 or event older — there is always a new chapter ahead.
As the novelist George Eliot said, “It is never too late to be what you might have been.”
Tomorrow remains a blank page, ready for you to write the next chapter of your story. If you have a long-held dream, there is no better day than today to start pursuing it.
