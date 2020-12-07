I’m trying to get a head start on the holidays.
The Sunday after Thanksgiving, I made the harrowing trip to my crawlspace and retrieved the totes that hold my assorted items of Christmas cheer. Soon, the tree was assembled and adorned with ornaments. The stockings were hung by what would be the chimney if I had a fireplace. And my collection of snowmen were strategically placed around the living room, dining room and kitchen.
My Christmas shopping has gone well this year, and I was able to wrap most of the presents. So that chore is pretty much complete.
I turned my attention to Christmas cards.
I don’t usually send Christmas cards. I have good intentions, but never seem to get around to stamping and mailing the cards. In my decluttering a few months ago, I found collections of about three years’ worth of cards, addressed and ready to send, except for the stamp.
Of course, several of the people have moved since those cards were done, so I threw them in the recycling bin.
While out shopping for the few odds and ends you always need while putting up Christmas decorations, I found a few boxes of cute cards and decided this would be the year I finally got around to sending those cards. I like to receive them, and it’s time I put in the work to share a little Christmas cheer.
The tradition of sending Christmas cards began in 1843 in England. Sir Henry Cole helped set up the new “public record office,” now known as the Post Office, and wanted to encourage its use. He and an artist friend designed a card and sold them for a shilling each. And stamps were only a penny.
Today, Americans mail about 1.5 billion cards each year, 45% of which are Christmas cards.
It’s one of the few things our digital lifestyles haven’t managed to kill off. Everyone likes getting mail from friends and family. And Christmas cards certainly add to the festive atmosphere of your home. And after all that’s happened in 2020, it’s nice to have something that says someone’s thinking about you and hoping you’re doing well.
I made my list of who to send cards to, signed each card and prepared to address each envelope.
I found my address book while decluttering and set it aside in a safe place. Now, about three months later, I can’t find where that “safe place” could be.
My sister is the Queen of Correspondence. She sends cards for just about everything. She can time her mail drops to get a birthday card to you on your special day. She sends handwritten thank you cards within a week of experiencing a kindness. If you’ve ever let my sister cut in front of you at the grocery store with her two items, you probably got a card from her.
So instead of doing the mass text/Facebook messenger to solicit addresses, I decided to save a little time and ask for her collection.
She’s familiar with the routine. My last address request elicited comments such as, “How can you not know Granny and Papa’s address?” She sent me the file she uses to print her address labels each year at Christmas — all 150-something addresses.
I thought I’d be doing great to get about 20 cards mailed out in a timely fashion. Those have successfully made their way to the Post Office for delivery.
Now, I think I need to start on another batch.
