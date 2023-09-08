I was first introduced to Jimmy Buffett around the spring of 1993.
It was on the way home from an academic bowl competition in Nashville. My team had lost. Badly. Suddenly, this song came from the car’s speakers, with a beachy vibe and upbeat tempo.
“I don’t know,” it repeated, over and over.
It was Jimmy Buffett’s song, “Volcano,” with the protagonist questioning where he would go when the volcano decided to erupt — Nashville was not on his list and, at that moment, it wasn’t on mine, either.
Jimmy Buffett set sail Sept. 1 on a new voyage, passing away at the age of 76 from a rare form of skin cancer. A statement on his website Saturday said the singer-songwriter had died peacefully the night of Sept. 1 surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. The family has requested donations in his memory to the recording artist’s foundation, Singing for Change, or to Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Dana-Faber Cancer Institute in Boston and MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas.
From that moment in 1993, Jimmy Buffett has been part of my life’s personal soundtrack through my good days, my bad days and my going half-mad days.
I bought a cassette of his greatest hits, “Songs You Know By Heart.” And I played that cassette until it was ready to break. And then I bought it again on CD. And, after that, mp3. Now, I just have a 6-hour Spotify playlist handy for those times when I need a little Caribbean soul.
I saw him in concert the first time in March 1997 at whatever we called Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena back in the day. I made it to 14 shows over the years, celebrating the music I loved with 20,000 of my Parrothead friends and family.
Each show rewarded me with wonderful memories that make me smile.
Some people will tell you that Jimmy Buffett’s music was about partying and being carefree.
Sure. That was part of it.
Like his box set proclaimed, Jimmy Buffett sang about Boats, Beaches and Bars, with a lot of ballads, as well. Dig a little and you can find his early music from his Nashville days. It wasn’t quite country — at least not for 1970. The music industry wasn’t sure what to call Buffett.
He released Down to Earth in 1970 to limited appeal. He recorded High Cumberland Jubilee in 1971, but the record label didn’t release it, claiming the recording masters had been lost.
In a 1974 interview, Buffett said he “couldn’t get nothing recorded” in Nashville. “Got depressed, got pissed off, got divorced and left. Best move I ever made.”
Buffett headed south with fellow musician Jerry Jeff Walker. He found Key West and then he found a lot more —a band, a sound and a home.
Buffett stayed true to the music he wanted to make.
“I don’t think Jimmy was trying to be anybody else, and that’s probably why he got where he got,” said guitarist Lanny Fiel in a 2017 interview with Nashville Scene.
From Key West, Buffet began churning out new albums. “Come Monday,” was released in 1974 — Buffett’s first top 40 hit single. Margaritaville was released in 1977 and reached No. 8 on the charts.
He didn’t have another hit for 26 years. And though he was nominated for two Grammy awards, he didn’t rack up a lot of industry accolades.
But he would sell out a stadium concert in minutes. He amassed a following of loyal fans who would travel any distance just to hear him sing.
Buffett sang about the human condition, from the heartache of losing love to the yearning for something good to eat after dieting. He sang about regret. He sang about the devastation of Hurricane Katrina. He sang about those sharks that can swim on the land.
He sang about working hard and playing hard.
But mostly, he reminded us all to find the joy life has to offer and, when all else fails, remember, “If we couldn’t laugh, we would all go insane.”
• • •
Heather Mullinix is editor of the Crossville Chronicle. Her column is published periodically. She may be reached at hmullinix@crossville -chronicle.com.
