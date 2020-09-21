My parents were pretty strict when I was growing up. They made sure I said please and thank you, that I didn’t interrupt others and that I said “yes, ma’am” and “yes, sir.”
There was also a list of words that I was not to say. I’m sure you can guess a good chunk of that list — it was the four-letter words that would get your mouth washed out with soap or a trip to the principal’s office.
But my mother had another word that was on the list of “never say that.” It was “bored.”
My sister and I figured out pretty quick that saying, “I’m bored” was a one-way ticket to chore-land. So we’d go to great lengths to devise activities that kept us entertained, or at least distracted enough so we didn’t say, “I’m so bored.”
When my sister’s friend was spending the weekend with us, she let that little word slip. We quickly jumped up, “Don’t say that! Mom, she didn’t mean it. We’re not bored.” And then we went and found a game to play. It probably involved my sister and her friend picking on me, but such is the life of the younger sibling. And we were kept occupied and out from under foot for the next several hours until dinner was served.
Mom, to her credit, would often make lots of activities available. She is a wonderful artist and tremendous craftsperson. If she wasn’t busy with something that had to be done, she’d use the “I’m bored” moment to introduce us to some craft she was working on. I learned basketweaving in my childhood, and she tried to teach us drawing and painting. I lacked the patience to really work at that, so it never really stuck.
But other times, mom had work to do. She ran a craft store when my sister and I were younger. If we ran out of things to amuse us at the store, my great-grandmother was next door. She had a big yard with trees I could climb. She also usually had a snack of some sort and cable — a magical service that brought you more TV choices than we could get with our home antenna.
Boredom is a real thing. Researchers don’t necessarily agree on what it is, but they know what it isn’t. Simply being bored is not the same as being depressed.
Boredom is often an unpleasant feeling. Psychologists have studied why people get bored. The reasons include a set of three factors: psychological energy, trouble focusing and control. We often feel the most bored in situations where we can’t simply get up and go find something to do, like waiting rooms, airports or classrooms.
Boredom can cause you to associate those negative feelings with whatever activity you are engaged in, like reading a book you don’t really like.
But boredom can be a good thing. It helps kids put their minds to work to find creative solutions to their problem. It also helps them find new activities or hobbies that could become life-long pursuits. And it helps them learn to take control of their feelings with proactive steps.
And to think, all this time I thought my mom just wanted us to do the dishes or wash the windows. Nope. She wanted us to learn how to occupy ourselves doing things we liked.
Moms can be brilliant like that.
