It’s easy to get down in the dumps about all the things we can’t do right now.
But social distancing is a key to helping slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and help protect our vulnerable populations from catching COVID-19. As I write this on Monday morning, Cumberland County stands at nine people testing positive. People in the medical field tell us it will get worse before it gets better.
So right now, the best thing we can do for ourselves and the people we love is to sit tight. Bunker down at home, or go out with extreme caution.
Social distancing is changing how we do everything. And for some of us, it’s helping us realize just how thin we had stretched ourselves.
Last week, I saw my neighbor while he was out riding his bike.
I used to see him all the time — when I would get home from work at a decent hour and take the dog for a nice long walk.
He said he hadn’t realized how busy he was until he suddenly didn’t have a laundry list of places to go and things to do.
The Chronicle staff is still working hard to bring you the news you need and want during this time when reliable information is essential to good health. But the way we’re doing things has changed a bit, too.
Local governing bodies are working out the details to take their meetings to a virtual meeting space. The Cumberland County Board of Education will use video conferencing software Zoom and Facebook to broadcast a meeting Thursday.
That will be the first meeting I’ve had on my calendar in about three weeks — an unheard-of amount of time for a local government reporter, especially this time of year.
In the interim, I’ve been working during the day. But then, I go home. I help cook dinner. I play with the dogs. I read things that aren’t necessary news-related — because you can really on take so much of that before it starts to get you down.
On my walk last week, I found many of my neighbors were taking advantage of the nice weather and the lack of evening commitments. Parents were out playing with the kids. One dad was teaching his son to ride a bike. Some kids were playing basketball in the driveway.
There was laughter and smiles and, for a few minutes, everyone just enjoyed the moment.
Recommendations for social distancing and limiting gatherings to fewer than 10 people have been extended through the end of April. But instead of fretting over all the things we’re missing, we can make it a much better experience for ourselves if we focus on what this time allows us to rediscover.
• • •
Heather Mullinix is editor of the Crossville Chronicle. Her column is published on Tuesdays. She may be reached at hmullinix@crossville-chronicle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.