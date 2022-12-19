Editor’s Note: We’re in the home stretch of the holiday season — when the panic really starts to sit in. I’ve been on the road for a couple of weeks, and I haven’t had time to write to Santa and plead for what I think we could all use right about now — more time.
I keep asking Santa for this particular gift. You’ll find a reprint of my 2019 letter to Santa below because I didn’t have time to write a new one.
Of course, December 2019 was followed pretty quickly by a pandemic that brought many people’s hustle-and-bustle days to a screeching halt, even if it just made my days more frantic. So, I’d like to clarify, Santa: my wish for more time should not involve a global catastrophe. Maybe just send some notes to public officials asking them to have fewer meetings. Or, remind me how to better delegate. Or, maybe send me some coaching on the art of just letting things be.
I can attest I’ve been very well behaved this year, if for no other reason than I’ve been far too busy to be making mischief. But moving forward, I’d sure like to have a little more time for me and my friends and family. While I love my work family, we spend plenty of time together as it is. I think they’d like a break from me, too.
If you’d like to see what the area kids are asking for this season, be sure to check out the special Holiday Greetings section in this edition. It’s a staff favorite — we love typing these up each year. It’s sure to make even the Grinchiest of Holiday Humbugs smile and their heart grow by three times.
• • •
Dear Santa,
Wow, what a year it’s been!
It seems like it was only a few weeks ago that we were ringing in the new year and now, here we are, just days away from 2020!
I think I’ve been pretty good this year, though I’m sure there were times I could have showed more patience and understanding or I didn’t keep my temper in check as well as I would have liked. I’m working on those things and I hope you see the evidence of my efforts in the year ahead.
I’ve been thinking about what I would like for Christmas this year. I don’t really “need” anything. I wouldn’t turn down a new lens for my camera or some fancy new computer equipment. And if you happen across a new whitewater kayak in need of a home, I’ll make sure it’s put to good use this year.
But my office is already a study in barely contained chaos, with stacks and stacks (and even more stacks) of newspapers all around, boxes of handouts and other papers that I used to type something and discarded and a mountain of notebooks in various stages of use. I’m currently rotating between five.
At home, I have more stuff than I know what to do with — and my fear of needing something one day in the future has kept me from keeping my stuff in check. There are the clothes I may one day be able to wear, the collection of boots in various colors and styles, the nifty cooking tools that promised to transform my culinary abilities — even some cassette tapes because that may be an item on a scavenger hunt one day.
So I don’t really need more presents under the Christmas tree.
What I truly need is more time: more time to spend with friends and family; more time to finish all my stories; more time to go to the gym; more time to just chill.
We have so many conveniences that speed up chores that used to take forever. Don’t have time to vacuum your house? A robot can do it for you. Electric, programmable pressure cookers reduce the time it takes to cook a meal. A microwave can do it even faster and companies have served up all kinds of microwave-ready meals. Just punch a hole in the plastic and cook. Mmm, mmm, not-so-good — but it works in a pinch.
Dryers and wrinkle-free fabric make ironing a “special occasion” event. You can order your groceries online and just show up and wait for someone to bring them to you. Some places even offer home delivery.
But with all these modern conveniences, we have more demands on our time.
The 40-hour work week is a joke. A 2018 report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found one-third of Americans are working 45 hours or more a week, and 9.7 million people in this country are working 60 or more hours in seven days. Overall, we’re working 7.8% more hours than we did in 1979.
I’m sure you’ve seen the news articles circulating around social media extolling the virtues of a four-day work week. Most of Americans would just like to get back to the five-day work week.
On top of that extra work, we’re also not taking time off to recharge our internal batteries. CNN reported in August that a record 768 million vacation days were left unused in 2018.
And even if we’re not at the office, the office can find you.
Our smartphones make it possible to check email and answer questions, even when it’s supposed to be our down time.
It would be great if you could bring me some extra time to use this next year, Santa.
Or, if that’s not possible — because I imagine giving me extra time would throw off some scheduling — help me do a better job of making time for the most important things in my life, finding the right balance between work and life, and eliminating those things that don’t help me use my time wisely.
If you could get rid of Cookie Jam (a game I play on my phone where I am trying to get past level 5,162 at the moment), that would probably help. Eliminating social media would do wonders for my time, as well. It would probably make it a more pleasant world, too, for all the folks asking for peace and love this season.
In the end, help me and everyone else understand that we don’t need more things. We need the time to appreciate the wonderful things we already have and share them with the people who mean more to us than any “thing” ever could.
