"Whan that Aprille with his shoures soote,
The droghte of March hath perced to the roote,
And bathed every veyne in swich licour
Of which vertue engendred is the flour"
Those four lines introduce Geoffrey Chaucer's Canterbury Tales.
There was a time when I could quote you the entire prologue to this literary masterpiece in its original middle English.
I could also quote lines from the very best poetry of Edgar Allan Poe. Renown for his horrific tales, the man's poetry shwed another side of this literary giant.
I was introduced to Chaucer and Poe almost 30 years ago by Barbara Alexander, my eighth-grade English teacher.
Mrs. Alexander was an amazing teacher. She brought these and so many other authors to life for her students. She enthralled us with her liting recitation of Chaucer. Then, she translated the passage to us. Middle English may look like regular English, but it left us scratching our heads. She made something that could have left many students intimidated into something fun and interesting.
I have been blessed in my life with a litany of superb teachers in all subjects, but my English teachers have always held a special place in my memory because they helped me appreciate the power of language and did their part to help me find my career.
Mrs. Alexander was certainly no exception.
She was a tiny woman, probably not much taller than 5 feet. This fact escaped my notice in 1991. She was bigger than life to myself and others in my class.
The woman was legendary.
She had taught my parents many years before when they were in high school. I'm not sure when or why she decided to teach elementary students, but I'm forever grateful she did. She taught us the mechanics of our language, helping us learn to string together words that conveyed information in a pleasing manner. We diagrammed so many sentences, but I guarantee I never split an infinitive back in those days.
But she asked us to think beyond the simple mechanics of language, helping us think critically and express ourselves more effectively.
She prepared me well for the next step, high school, where I was again blessed with four phenomenal teachers. Their lessons stay with me to this day.
From there, it was on to college where I earned a degree in English/journalism. This degree no longer exists, replaced with a communications degree. But I was required to take quite a bit of literature courses at Tennessee Technological University, and I loved them all.
One of the joys of growing up in a small town is that you often run into people when you're back home visiting. I always enjoyed seeing Mrs. Alexander in this intervening 30 years. It was always a wonderful conversation.
Mrs. Alexander passed away Dec. 30. She was 90 years old.
She left behind three children, four grandchildren and a great-grandchild. But she is also survived by the countless students who can recite the Canterbury Tales prologue at the drop of a hat.
Thank you, Mrs. Alexander. You have no idea how much you inspire me to this very day.
