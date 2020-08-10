It was 20 years ago this week that I stepped into the Crossville Chronicle office for the first time.
I often think back on that day, though it seems we tend to put a bit more reflection in when there’s a 0 on the end of a year.
I was just a few months out of college. I had spent the summer back home, where I was “recovering” from the stresses of the college experience and figuring out what to do next. I worked here and there — helping at my aunt’s restaurant, helping with hay at my grandfather’s barn, cleaning up my mother’s house where I was allowed rent-free accommodations.
But such carefree days must come to an end. It was the longest stretch of not-really-working I’d had since I entered the workforce a few years before, and I craved something to do with my time. I also wanted to put that degree to work before they made me start paying back those student loans.
A teacher at the school where my mother taught subscribed to the Chronicle. The stars aligned. She brought my mom the ad for a features editor for the Glade Sun and I called the next day.
I spoke with now-retired Publisher Pauline Sherrer. She asked about my experience. I had combined my studies with some real-world work in the journalism field, through both student media and a local newspaper. We set a time to meet the next day.
This was already going better than most of the applications I had sent out through the summer. There were half-hearted cover letters to magazines and publications in Nashville, Chattanooga and Bristol.
The next day, I arrived at the office — 15 minutes early. You should always try to be 5-15 minutes early for an interview. You don’t want to sit around for a really long time, but you also don’t want to come squealing into the parking lot on two wheels and run in at the last second.
I spoke with Pauline for a few minutes. I showed her my “clipbook.” Twenty years ago, journalists would cut out their best work and put it in scrapbooks to showcase their skills for potential employers. That’s gone online now. The really savvy ones have made their own websites to show they can use technology.
Then-assistant editor David Spates was called up. He looked at my portfolio. We talked a bit. Then I was shown around the office. The advertising staff were in cubicles and they popped up to say. The editorial staff all introduced themselves.
I still didn’t know I’d been hired.
Then I returned to talk with Pauline. As we discussed things like when I could start, pay, and benefits, it dawned on me — I was employed.
I wanted to work at a community newspaper. I wanted the experience of a small town life — though not quite as small as Jamestown. I wanted a few more traffic lights and the chance to meet people I hadn’t known since kindergarten. Crossville seemed like a good choice.
Like most 22-year-olds, I perhaps lacked a bit of direction. I didn’t know what the future would hold. I just knew that I needed to get some experience in an actual job. And then I’d figure the rest of it out.
Crossville turned out to be a great place for me. My writing ability and knowledge of the profession grew leaps and bounds under the mentorship and guidance of a great group of people. And these folks helped me through my own personal dramas and breakdowns.
But like anyone looking back on 20 years, I think about what I would tell 22-year-old me.
First, I’d probably advise she keep living at home for a little longer instead of moving the day that three-month probationary period expired.
I’d tell her to use those early years to save more, because saving early pays bigger dividends when you retire.
And I might mention there’s this online bookseller that she should consider investing in.
I’d also advise to go on that trip to Europe with the aunts and cousins. It would be long paid off by now, but the memories would remain. I said at the time I’d go “someday.” “Someday” has yet to arrive.
But I wouldn’t trade the experiences this career in this place has offered me. I wouldn’t trade the friendships I have made. And I wouldn’t trade the Chronicle.
I’m fortunate. Not everyone can look back and say, “I really wouldn’t change that much.”
I owe that to a great group of people I work with and a great community. Thank you, all!
