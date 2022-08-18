Dear Chronicle: We have had some well-kept dogs roaming my neighborhood. They are large and friendly. Unfortunately, they are too friendly.
My mother spends a lot of time outside. Today she was approached by one of the dogs and it jumped on her. My mother is a bit on the frail side. We are concerned about them injuring her just out of playfulness.
What are my neighbor’s responsibility for their dogs running at large?
Dear Reader: Unfortunately, this happens all over the county. It’s a pain for the neighbors and it’s not good for the dogs, regardless of how friendly they are.
There are some dogs who can easily tell where their owner’s property line ends — thanks to patience from their owners walking them along the property line for weeks and weeks or an investment in a wireless fence that helps them learn their boundaries. Most, however, don’t understand the concept of your property, their property and public property.
Dogs roaming neighborhoods can cause any number of problems for the neighbors. A free-range dog can make people afraid to be in their yards or walk the roads in their neighborhoods.
While you may say your dog is sweet as pie, you can never tell what a dog may do in different circumstances.
A few years ago, I was walking my dog on a street we walked regularly. Bogey was on a leash, because he could not be trusted to stay with me and not do silly things like run after a car.
There was a dog I knew to be a pretty friendly animal. It was loose, but it had not bothered me before, so I didn’t think anything about it.
After passing its home, still on the public road, the dog stealthily made its way behind me and snuck up on us, pouncing on Bogey.
The dog had Bogey pinned to the ground, with about a 50-pound weight advantage and level of aggression my Shorkie-Tzu has never even been able to fake.
I felt helpless. I couldn’t move. I had nothing with me to protect myself or my dog — we were less than a quarter-mile from my home. It seemed the only thing I could do was scream.
Had it not been for some neighbors hearing my cries for help and coming to my aid, I’m not sure my dog would have survived.
But dog owners and dog lovers, take heed — allowing your dog to have the run of the neighborhood is also bad for Fido.
First, there are cars and trucks and other things that go vroom on the road. No matter where you live, it’s possible your dog can find its way to the road and be struck by a passing vehicle. Often, dogs do not survive these encounters.
Dogs can also encounter wild animals, or remnants of wild animals. Wild animals and their waste can carry disease and parasites that can make your dog sick.
Dogs can wander miles and miles from home. They could get lost. They could get picked up by Animal Control. They could be taken by someone thinking they’ve found a stray — especially if you don’t have a tag with your number on it.
And, whether we like it or not, there are people who will not think twice about harming a dog they see as a threat to them and theirs.
That’s the moral reason you should not allow your dog to run all over the place. But let’s talk about your legal responsibility as a dog owner.
There’s a leash law in the city of Crossville that states animals are not allowed to run free on any public street, sidewalk, park or another person’s property. Owners are to keep their animals in “direct control.” That means physical control with a leash or a fence or other restraint.
But, you say, “that’s the city. I live in the county and dogs should be able to run free.”
The tenants of being a good neighbor and the laws of the state of Tennessee disagree with you.
Tennessee law (TCA 44-8-413, if you’d like to read it for yourself) says dog owners have a duty to keep their dog under reasonable control at all times and to keep their dog from running at large. “At large” means the dog goes onto other people’s property without their consent or on a public road or other public place.
Animal control officers can take dogs roaming free to the Cumberland County Animal Shelter and you’ll have to pay a fee to get it back.
If the dog caused any damage while it was roaming around — destroying property, killing livestock or injuring a person — you can be held liable for the damage.
What should you do if there’s a dog running free and causing problems in your neighborhood?
First, start with your neighbor. If you know who the dog belongs to, alert them to the issue. They may not know the dog is getting loose or causing problems. Give them the opportunity to correct the situation.
If you don’t know who the dogs belong to and they’re causing a nuisance, contact Cumberland County Animal Control at 931-484-6176. Sheriff Casey Cox now oversees animal control with a certified deputy leading the service.
And dog owners, if you’re wondering where you can take your dog for some much-needed off-leash play time, we have a great dog park at Centennial Park
in Crossville. Check it
out.
