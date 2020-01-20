I looked forward to three things when I returned to the Chronicle last October:
Working again with this wonderful staff. Renewing and establishing friendships.
And Boston’s Restaurant.
Oh, how I regaled the Roane County News staff with tales of Boston’s culinary delights. The salads and sandwiches that were made with fresh ingredients. The welcoming atmosphere where friends gathered.
It’s an ideal place to meet the gang for lunch, or have a quiet meal alone with a good book. I’ve done both.
It was where lunch came from that first Monday. We’ve had plenty of lunches in the months since. Paginator Caroline Selby and I regularly order the grilled chicken pasta salad. She has blue cheese and no cucumbers; I opt for honey mustard. Lifestyles Editor Missy Wattenbarger generally has the turkey burger with fries, which she eats half of and stashes the rest in the refrigerator for the next day.
Boston’s lunch day is always a great day around the office.
Those days will be part of Crossville history come Friday, when owner Rhonda Jay locks the doors at 42 North St. for the last time.
Boston’s 1,148 Facebook followers awoke to the news Thursday. Jay’s retirement announcement was also posted on goldenrod paper at the restaurant’s pick-up window.
“I have owned this popular downtown restaurant for 19 years, after buying it from Milo Boston in 2001,” she writes. “It has been a great business! I was fortunate to have a staff that took pride in their work, making sure our customers were served a good meal at a good price.”
Jay, the Boston’s staff and the food they serve have certainly made an impact in Crossville. Diners and even other restaurants in the area chimed in on Facebook to wish Jay well in her retirement while lamenting the closing of one of the town’s favorite eateries.
Like me, many were shouting out their favorite Boston’s dishes. Southwest wrap. Reuben sandwich. Kahlua cake. Philly cheesesteak.
So many favorites to try. Too little time.
The building won’t sit idle for long. The Pour House, another of Crossville’s favorite restaurants, will soon relocate there, and Jay said owners Dustin and Beka Mullinax have offered jobs to her staff.
“Please stop by to say goodbye,” Jay wrote. “We may not have everything on the menu, as we deplete our inventory, but we should still be able to serve you a good lunch.”
Of that, I have no doubt.
Best wishes on what I hope will be a happy retirement. You’ve earned it.
