General Session Court Judge Larry Warner made his last trip to his beloved Head of the Valley Monday afternoon.
The judge passed away in a Nashville hospital March 11. He had battled illness on and off for several months. As was said at his funeral, he was an honorable man.
The Larry stories could rival the number of long-time Cumberland Countians whose ancestors traced back to a common thread. I think he had more cousins than defendants on an average court docket.
Like that hearty pioneer spirit of his ancestors, one seldom wondered where they stood with the judge.
Larry planned to retire at the end of his term in August, but life has a way of interfering with the best of intentions. It is sad he won’t be able to enjoy with his extended family the picturesque valley he so loved.
With the exception of his last months, Larry enjoyed life to its fullest.
That included untold number of pranks he pulled on his friends — and, strangers — while making himself one of the best criminal lawyers in the county. He was one of a handful of recognized capitol case attorneys in Tennessee at the time and he represented his clients with all the passion he could summon.
And, I believe, he was a good judge.
There is a misconception these days on what a judge can and cannot do. The General Assembly has basically handcuffed judges and reduced their role in court to that of a referee. There is little option left for creative punishments or punishment fitting the crime.
Larry would find a way to be compassionate for offenders and victims, alike.
Once a county commissioner questioned the number of cases where fines and/or court costs were being waived. Paraphrasing Larry’s response, he responded that if the county wanted to generate revenue, they needed to buy a big box store.
“The judge” also disliked the state’s position on driving on suspended or revoked driver’s license cases. More than once, I witnessed single mothers, working dads and others tell Larry they had spent hundreds — some thousands — of dollars trying to gain their license back. Many supported their claims with receipts and documents from the state.
One day he looked over receipts for thousands of dollars a woman presented. She was still unable to get her license back. It was all about money and she had been stopped for driving on a suspended license,
Larry handed the receipts back and said, “This is ridiculous.”
For those making the honest effort to restore their driving privileges taken during youthful indiscretions, Larry would look down from the bench and ask, “Do you want to plead to no driver’s license and make this go away?”
And, yes, he would waive fines and costs for those making the effort.
I first came to know Larry early after I arrived in Crossville when the Chronicle was located on Main St. I was summoned to the front desk for visitors. I found myself with serious-faced TWRA officers who didn’t seem to have much of a sense of humor at that moment.
Someone had placed a “deer meat for sale” ad in the classified section. The ad went on to state, no order to big or small and to call a certain number after 10 p.m. It is against the law to sell deer meat unlicensed.
I later learned we had been used in one of Larry’s pranks.
We were not the target, but I am sure the friend of Larry whose phone number was listed was not amused at the moment.
Another time we heard a roofing company employee hollering for help from the roof of the old First National Bank building across from Highland Federal. It seems Larry had been walking by, saw the man surveying roof damage, and politely removed the ladder, placing it back on the truck. The man had no escape.
To know Larry was to love him, and understand him. He was not perfect but he was a perfect friend to Cumberland County. Most important, he was a friend to all, no matter what their station in life.
I’ll miss his smile and his common sense approach to the way he served the county. Court just won’t be the same.
• • •
Michael R. Moser is editor emeritus of the Crossville Chronicle. His column is published periodically. He may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.