Yawn!
It’s early. On a Monday. And I’m still adjusting to the tragic loss of one hour of sleep last week.
By the time Friday rolled around, all I wanted to do was go home and crash for 16 hours. I didn’t sleep quite that long, but my bedtime was closer to that of a young child than an adult. Of course, maybe that’s why young children have such early bedtimes — their adults are exhausted.
Each spring, we go through this ritual where we move our clocks up one hour.
For our trouble, we are rewarded with more time in the evening, when we can supposedly take care of chores outside, work in our gardens, or walk our dogs without needing reflective gear and a flashlight.
In a rare show of unity, the U.S. Senate unanimously approved a bill that would keep us on Daylight Saving Time all year long.
It still has to go through the U.S. House of Representatives. Despite the overwhelming support in the Senate, passage in the House isn’t a sure bet.
Since the vote last week, we’re hearing more about the cons of such a move. I admit, I hadn’t thought about some of the issues that could come from year-round DST. I was thinking about how nice it is to leave work with a little daylight to spare.
But as my alarm sounded in a pitch-dark room, I questioned how I would feel in January, when it’s already dark in the morning.
Of course, my particular preferences are hardly reason for a nationwide change.
Year-round DST might seem like a good plan here in the Southeast. It’s less of a “good plan” in other parts of the country.
And, we’ve tried it before — with poor results.
In January 1974, year-round daylight savings time took effect. Within a couple of months, it was out of favor.
The harsh reality is, changing the clocks doesn’t give us more sunlight. It just changes when we get it. And the trade-off is darker mornings.
Those darker mornings are the worst on the western edge of the time zones. While the latest sunrise here would be between 7:30 and 8 a.m. in the dead of winter, it wouldn’t rise until 8:30 to 9 a.m. in Harriman.
Michigan, bless their hearts, would be toiling until 9 to 9:30 a.m. in the dark.
That’s not just people going to work in the dark. That’s kids waiting for school buses in the dark and going into schools in the dark.
There’s tremendous support for abolishing our changing of the clocks, but just how to do that brings mixed opinions.
And studies have shown more daylight does not provide any energy savings — which was the point of the whole thing to begin with. In fact, some researchers have found we use more electricity during daylight saving time.
Some want to keep standard time all year long.
Health experts point to increases in strokes, heart attacks and suicides following the Spring Forward. There are more workplace injuries, more car crashes, more emergency room visits.
The theory is changing to daylight saving time disrupts our bodies’ natural sleep and wake rhythms. This internal alarm clock naturally adjusts with the changing of the seasons, helping us rise the with sun. When we Spring Forward, we make that change in one, horrific, weekend.
The American Academy of Sleep Medicine has recommended doing away with seasonal time changes and sticking with year-round standard time because it is best aligned with what our bodies need.
So enjoy those sunny afternoons. They are fantastic after another dark and dreary winter, but let’s hold off on making this change permanent.
• • •
Heather Mullinix is editor of the Crossville Chronicle. She can be reached at hmullinix@crossville-chronicle.com or 931-484-5145.
