With the COVID-19 health scare, the daily grind is coming to a grinding halt. I have been thinking about quarantine, mandates, limits, orders, supplies, and what it means to be considered “essential.”
This is what I’ve come up with: we are all essential.
And because we are all essential and we all make this world go around, we need to make concessions for taking extra care. We are all essential and, therefore, it is a necessity for you to take extra care of yourself and your families to the best of your ability and not put anyone else in danger.
How can you best do that? Follow CDC safety protocol recommendations. Take precautions. Be smart. Be practical. The quicker we get on board, the quicker we can get back to the daily grind. However, if people keep disregarding orders and recommendations, the spread will continue and our civil liberties will be threatened or taken altogether. I don’t want the government to declare martial law, to enforce curfews and put us on rations.
If I trusted they would give our liberties back intact when it was over, maybe I would feel differently. But, frankly, I don’t want the government to have an excuse to take them in the first place. If you have been exposed to someone who has tested positive, stay home. If you wait until symptoms present themselves, it’s already too late. How many have been exposed to you in the meantime?
We file complaints that are completely polarizing. We complain when there’s too much to do and so many things pulling us in all directions. Now, we are complaining we are bored.
When I was a kid, the word “bored” was considered an expletive. If you said it out loud there was an open hand ready, willing and able to pink your cheeks and give you some work to do. I learned really quickly how not to be bored. Look around; there is always something to do. Find it. Do it.
All the time you never thought you had to finish things you’ve always wanted to do has now been issued to you. Use it wisely. Necessity is indeed the mother of invention. Use what you’ve got. Get busy. Get creative. Be productive.
Some say they are missing out on vacations, social lives and toilet paper.
At this point in time, I say we have a chance– a glimmer– to step back, slow down, think, realize, understand and see. I, for one, am glad for the brief reprieve– just a moment– to step out of the rat race. I can recalibrate, reorganize, reprioritize and recharge my connections with my family. I can gain a foothold on my perspective.
I have officially been given permission, the opportunity and the excuse to be more involved in my own life.
It is refreshing.
Our parents, grandparents and great-grandparents dealt with two world wars and the Great Depression. Be reasonable. This isn’t exactly a hardship.
We all have to weather this storm separately together. Don’t panic. This is temporary.
And, just like the virus, this, too, will run its course. Let it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.