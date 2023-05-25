Every day, but especially on Memorial Day, we remember.
We remember the history. We remember we need to take the time and revisit their moments and the impact they made. We remember their service, honor their lives and cherish those they left behind.
Our grandparents called it Decoration Day. Memorial Day first began as Decoration Day, and remained so until 1971 when it was renamed and became a nationally observed holiday. In 1865, following the American Civil War between the Union and Confederate armies and the deaths of 620,000 soldiers, droves of families visited the graves of their fallen soldiers annually to honor, recognize, grieve, acknowledge and pay respects. The tradition included cleaning the headstones and decorating the graves, hence the name Decoration Day. The annual ritual occurred on the last Monday in May, supported by Civil War veterans as a national day of remembrance, signaled by the final break in the weather and marking the beginning of the summer.
The first organized official Decoration Day was on May 30, 1868. As the U.S. fought more wars and lost more American soldiers, Decoration Day evolved into a day of remembrance for not only Civil War veterans but for all fallen American service members. Eventually, the name Decoration Day evolved as well. To acknowledge that the day was dedicated in memory of all American troops who’d fallen in battle, it became known as Memorial Day.
In 1968, on the 100th anniversary year of the first organized Decoration Day, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act for the observance of federal three-day weekend holidays including Memorial Day, Washington’s Birthday, Labor Day and Columbus Day, which went into effect in 1971.
As for Memorial Day, we endeavor to remember those who served in the United States military services and were lost to us. We remember it as a day to honor and keep alive the spirits of all those American soldiers who never came home, who no longer take a seat at the table, who gave up their freedom so that we might keep ours. We remember those who gave their lives on battlefields near and far. We remember those who shed blood on several battlefields. We remember all those who lost their brothers and sisters in arms. We remember the Gold Star families who, instead of welcoming home their service members, were presented with a flag.
We remember that it is the sacrifice that sets our service members apart, willingly sacrificing their lives, their time, their health and well being in the service of our country.
That is what we remember.
We remember all those who didn’t return from the front. We remember to fill those empty seats with their memories, cherish them and pass them on so that we might not forget the sacrifice and the ultimate price they paid for us all.
We remember.
On Memorial Day, we remember all those brave American troops who have fallen and those who were left with their memories.
