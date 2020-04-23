When we were looking for a house, I told my husband, Alfred, I wanted a willow tree in the yard. It was a silly thing to want, perhaps, but that didn’t stop me from wanting it. I feel a kindred spirit when I’m with them. They are forever bowing their heads. Sometimes I feel like they are reverent and understanding. Sometimes they look sad and sympathetic.
I love them, and they love me back. They know me.
I love that I can cry to them, and they won’t tell a single soul. They just cradle you as they stand tall against the elements of a hard world and cry with you. There is a simplistic comfort in that. There is empathy.
The house we found was move-in ready– and there in the side yard stood a young willow tree. That was the kicker, the cherry on top, when deciding to buy this house and move our growing family to Cumberland County.
I was sold.
Not long after we moved into the house, we bought a nanny goat in the Homesteads and named her Billie Jean. She was such a sweet girl, and we loved her so much. She was more of a pet than anything. She would escape and take walks around the neighborhood with our dachshund, Oscar the Weiner, and come home for dinner. Later on, when we bought our horse, Zippy, they became best friends. They were thick as thieves. In fact, Zippy would help Billie Jean out of her pen by hooking the nanny’s horns in her halter and pulling her over. I wouldn’t have believed it myself except we couldn’t figure out how she was getting out and one day, I saw them. Our Billie Jean was not Houdini; she just had a contact on the outside to bust her out. I have it on video.
It wasn’t long before we realized our sweet Billie Jean liked to strip the bark off the young willow tree; my willow tree. If she had kept on like she was, she would have killed the weeping willow. It meant a lot to me to keep her– after all, the willow was the reason I wanted this house.
We wanted to save her.
Alfred and I had tried fencing the willow in, but Billie Jean was able to bypass our efforts and continued to maim and scar the poor willow.
She was like a child. She needed to be defended. She was in need of protection, of nurturing.
Finally, we resorted to wrapping the young willow with several layers of fence wire. We swaddled her, hoping her scars weren’t too deep, hoping she would heal and we could save her, that this would keep her safe.
The fence swaddling worked and deterred Billie Jean from harming the willow further. She couldn’t get between the layers to get to the bark. Eventually, the willow began to heal and grow. Billie Jean was still interested in the willow, but could only keep the low-hanging limbs clipped.
We added a billy goat, Bamm Bamm, to our menagerie and thought it best to keep the fence swaddling on our sweet willow.
However, we’ve been here nearly 14 years.
A year or two ago, we noticed that our sweet willow hadn’t been thriving as well as we thought she should be.
She’d outgrown her swaddle. She wasn’t a baby anymore.
As it turned out, the very thing we tried to do to keep her safe and healthy was now choking her, slowly squeezing the breath and life out of her.
She was growing up. I’d been in denial. I was afraid for her. I didn’t want her to be hurt again. But, while protecting meant she was kept safe while she needed, it had now yielded to overprotection, stunting her growth and constricting her ability to flourish.
I had strangled her with love.
She needed to breathe.
We could lose her if Bamm Bamm decided to strip the bark from her, like Billie Jean had all those years ago.
We could lose her if we didn’t cut the protective embrace of the fenced corset from around her.
She was a child. She needed protection. She needed nurturing.
We decided cut the fence off her. She’d outgrown it to the point where scars from the fence now overlaid the scars from her youth left by Billie Jean. In our attempt to keep her safe, we’d scarred her, too.
It was unintentional. It was out of love. But, still, we left scars on her.
She was my child.
But, now she needed to breathe on her own.
I’ll keep a watch out for her and I’ll be here if she needs me, but she must be.
And I know that I had to let her become.
