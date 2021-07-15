One man was flown to a regional trauma center and a second man charged with felony aggravated assault after a gathering among friends and acquaintances took a sudden and violent turn Wednesday evening.
E-911 dispatched Fairfield Glade police and Cumberland County Emergency Medical Services to 105 Runnymeade Dr. in the area of Wilshire Hills around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.
First units on the scene found one man suffering multiple knife wounds to the back and abdomen area. The suspect was still present.
Around 2 a.m. Thursday, Louis Ed Anderson, 56, was charged with felony aggravated assault and placed under $10,000 bond.
The man identified as the victim, Teddy Allred, was treated at the scene by medics and later flown to The University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.
Fairfield Glade Police Chief Mike Williams said Thursday it was his understanding that Allred will recover from his injuries.
Authorities were alerted to the situation by someone calling from the scene, and initial reports indicated two or more persons were involved in a fracas at the residence. The call was later changed to one person being stabbed.
The EMS unit responding to the scene was staged near the residence until Fairfield Glade Police arrived and reported it was safe for the medics to respond.
The injured man was transported by CCEMS to a helicopter landing site near Food City for the flight to the trauma center in Knoxville.
Fairfield Glade police were later joined at the scene by Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies. The area was closed off to traffic while the on-scene investigation took place.
The suspect was taken to the Justice Center and placed on investigative hold. He was later interviewed by Sheriff’s Investigator Tom Howard and was formally charged about seven hours after the incident.
Anderson will make an appearance in General Sessions Court at which time an attorney of record will be established and possibly a bond hearing set.
Nothing else has been released about the incident. It is believed alcohol played a role.
Investigation into the incident is ongoing.
