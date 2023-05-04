Students in Cumberland County public schools will get an unexpected break before they wrap up the school year.
Students will not be attending school in Cumberland County May 23-24, but all employees in the school district are required to work.
The Cumberland County Board of Education decided to utilize these two days for professional development at their April 27 meeting.
State law allows the school district to accumulate 13 stockpile days by extending the instructional time by 30 minutes each day of the school year.
These days are typically used for extenuating circumstances, such as snow days or illness days, so the school year will not be extended due to missed days.
If the school district does not use all 13 of these stockpile days, the law allows the district to use up to two of these days for professional development.
