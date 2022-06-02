A guilty plea was entered in Cumberland County Criminal Court to possession of fentanyl for sale in a case stemming from an arrest by Fairfield Glade Police
Sandra Kay Hampton, 56, entered the plea to the Class C felony that carries a range of 3-15 years and agreed to a six-year prison sentence to serve.
As a Range 1 offender, Hampton will be required to serve 30% of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole consideration. Fine and court costs were waived.
The charge stems from an April 30 arrest by Fairfield Glade Police Officer Donnie Hammons who uncovered the illegal drug during a search.
Hampton opted to bypass presentation of the case to a future session of the grand jury and waived her rights during the plea hearing.
When Judge Wesley Bray asked if she understood the rights she was waiving and the ramifications of entering a guilty plea, Hampton responded she did.
When asked if she wished to plead guilty because she is guilty, Hampton replied, “Absolutely.”
Hampton is being credited with 14 days already served in jail.
