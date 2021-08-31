Woman arrested for domestic assault by vehicle

On Tuesday, Aug. 31, at approximately 12:50 p.m., officers from the Fairfield Glade Police Department responded to the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Lakeview Dr. near Lakewood Dr.
Officers arrived to find a male subject laying on the side of the roadway later identified as Joshua Tyler Dannels, of Crossville. Upon investigation, it was determined that Dannels had been traveling with his ex-wife, Sydney Smith, of Fairfield Glade. Investigators concluded that after a verbal argument between the pair, Dannels exited the vehicle and at some point was struck by the vehicle while Smith was operating the vehicle. Dannels was transported by Cumberland County EMS to University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Officers located Smith a short time later at her residence in FG, and she was arrested and booked into the Cumberland County Justice Center.
Smith was charged aggravated domestic assault and placed under a $1,500 bond. Her court date is set for Sept. 9,in Cumberland County General Sessions Court.
