A request for a check on the condition of an 83-year-old woman living alone in rural Cumberland County has added to a pending condition about the woman’s welfare.
Adult Protective Services — a state agency — already had a case file open when Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies were asked to travel to Butternut Ridge Rd. on Jan. 3 to check on the woman.
When they arrived, they found the woman sitting in a recliner unable to correctly answer questions.
Sheriff’s Deputy Ben Griffin said he and Investigator David Hamby responded to the address and found the woman malnourished.
The only food officers could locate were a container each of instant oats and macaroni.
An ambulance took the woman to Cumberland Medical Center for treatment of her ailments.
APS was notified of what the deputies had found and advised officers that a file had already been opened concerning the woman. Information gathered by the deputies was added to the case file, and an effort to obtain a protective custody order for the woman was to be made the next day.
If successful, the state will take over her care and welfare.
