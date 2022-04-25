Cumberland County has a new medical director.
The Cumberland County Commission appointed Dr. James Wojcik to the position Monday and approved an agreement for the independent contractor position.
Wojcik previously worked in the emergency department at Cumberland Medical Center. He retired in December 2019. He is board certified in internal medicine and emergency medicine.
He will oversee the county’s Emergency Medical Services protocols, developing standing orders, procedures and techniques EMS personnel can use while caring for patients. The duties also include quality management, reviewing cases and investigating complaints or incident reports, ensuring compliance with patient care standards, and acting as a liaison between the medical community and the EMS department.
The agreement includes a biweekly payment of $200. The contract term is April 19, 2022, to Oct. 1, 2023.
Kyle Davis, 2nd District commissioner, moved to approve the agreement, supported by John Patterson, 9th District commissioner.
Dr. Mark Fox has served as the medical director for the county for some time. He is also a member of the county’s E-911 Communications Committee, with a term extending through Aug. 31, 2024.
Joe Sherrill, 6th District commissioner, thanked Fox for his service to the county and said he is glad to see he would continue to serve on the E-911 board.
“I wanted to make sure we passed our thanks along to Dr. Fox for all the work he’s done,” Sherrill said.
Fox also serves as the medical director for the Crossville Fire Department. However, the city’s fire department operates a first responder program under the direction of Cumberland County EMS.
The commission approved the appointment of Dr. Kimberly Peaslee and John Stubbs to E-911 board, with terms to expire April 30, 2026.
Members were also appointed to the Cumberland County Board of Equalization. Members will be Willie Freeman, Bill Hargis, Daniel Husk, Levonn Hubbard and Teddy Wanamaker, with terms to expire April 30, 2024. This board hears complaints regarding property tax assessments.
The commission also approved a contract with Fast Access Healthcare LLC to provide medical services to inmates at the Cumberland County jail. The contract calls for a payment of $357,000 for one year, with the contract set to begin July 1. The agreement can be renewed on an annual basis.
The county will also apply for a Child Care Community Development Block Grant to assist child care providers in expanding services.
