There is a really good week of weather ahead, with fair to partly sunny skies, and a warming trend with no rain in the forecast through Friday.
Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-60s for late in the week. No major winter weather is expected in our area through Dec. 10.
Things will start turning more wintry late in December and especially in January.
The weather record books for the county show the largest snowfall recorded was during the blizzard of March 13-14, 1993, when 20 1/2 inches fell at the Crossville Airport. More than 2 feet of snow was measured in parts of the county.
Persons with weather questions or looking for weather data can email a note to weather1@charter.net.
