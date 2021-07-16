Cumberland County boasts miles of fun, beautiful hiking trails ranging from the Justin P. Wilson Cumberland Trail to the many winding through Fairfield Glade and beyond. Do you have a favorite hiking trail in the county? Let us know!
The 2021 Hiking Marathon is fast approaching, and the Crossville Chronicle working on a special project in honor of the beloved hiking series. We would love if you shared with us your favorite hiking trail in Cumberland County along with a few sentences on why you enjoy the trail. Photos are highly encouraged, and we look forward to hearing from you.
