Margie Buxbaum recently discovered a bee swarm taking shelter in a bluebird box in her yard. Laura Barlow, right, from the local beekeeper organization quickly arrived to move the swarm to a safer location.
What’s the buzz?
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Charles E. Ferguson Sr. from the Breckenridge Lake Community in Crossville, formerly of Toledo, OH, passed away at age 87 on May 27, 2020. Charles was an Army veteran. He was assigned with the B Battery of the 49th Field Artillery Battalion, 7th Infantry Division. He served in Inchon, the Ch…
Lillian Pauline Thompson, 93, of Crossville, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Cumberland Medical Center. She was born June 1, 1926, in Cumberland County, daughter of the late Charlie Rector and Sally E. (Wyatt) Rector. Lillian was a homemaker who loved and adored her grandchildren and…
Joan Claire Orewiler, 85, of Fairfield Glade, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at WyndRidge Health & Rehab Center. She was born May 14, 1935, in Cambridge, OH, daughter of the late Maurice Evans and Cecelia (Maddox) Evans. Joan's career was working for credit unions as an IRA special…
Most Popular
Articles
- Crossville Inc. recycled almost 134M pounds of porcelain in the last decade
- VEC schedules power outage Saturday
- Pickel awarded ‘new and improved’ ride in annual Dave Kirk drawing
- One pleads in convenience center drug raid
- Roadwork may impact travel this weekend
- Cumberland County's future set in stone
- Graduation guidelines announced for county grads
- Welcome back, sports
- Sentry Rex: Man’s best friend remembered
- BOE eyes policy changes on credit recovery
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.