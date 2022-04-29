No one saw who slashed a west Cumberland County man’s throat or stabbed him 18 times in January 2018.
It took a Cumberland County Jury of eight women and four men about six hours on Friday to return with a guilty verdict to all counts in the indictment.
Billy Joe Wannyn, 51, whose address was listed as Depot St., Sparta, was charged with first-degree murder, felony murder and aggravated armed robbery in the death of Albin Von (Salvatore) Buechel, 71, of Arthur Seagraves Rd., west of Pleasant Hill and not far from the White/Cumberland county line.
Buechel called himself “The Gold Man” and “Goldfinger” on social media. He bought and sold gold, silver, jewelry and guns at his home. Defense attorneys likened the business as a pawn shop.
Wannyn looked straight down and did not show any emotion as the jury foreman read the verdict at 5 p.m. Friday.
A key element to the state’s case was the discovery of Wannyn’s DNA inside the residence, on the door, the porch and droplets with his DNA on the driveway and in the front yard of the victim.
Assistant District Attorneys Philip Hatch and Allison Null prosecuted the case, and defense attorneys were Sam Hudson and Howard Unchurch.
Around 75 exhibits were entered into evidence — mostly photos of the bloody crime scene and autopsy photos — and about a dozen witnesses testified during the four-day trial.
Criminal Court Judge Wesley Bray then set a tentative sentencing date of July 15. Wannyn will remain in custody.
A full rundown on the trial will be published online and in the Chronicle Tuesday.
