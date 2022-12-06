Crossville officials' decision to buy the Village Inn is on hold until after the holidays.
The City Council tabled action regarding the motel-turned-low-income-housing complex until January at the request of City Attorney Randy York, who has been in talks with the attorney representing Village Inn owner Dr. Robert "Buck" Wood.
"As of just a little bit ago, he asked me to table that until he can speak to his client," York said during Tuesday's City Council work session.
It was learned late last week that Wood, a Crossville physician, has offered to sell the inn to the city for $450,000. The contract calls for $10,000 in earnest money, with a closing date on or before March 1, 2023, or within 60 days of approval by the city council.
The contract states both parties recognize there are numerous violations of building, zoning and fire codes and that the sale is conducted on an “as is” basis.
The Village Inn sits next to Crossville City Hall on N. Main St. It was closed down in late July for building and fire code violations. The closure displaced 130 residents, who were allowed to move back in the following day.
The closure led former City Attorney Will Ridley to recommend the council suspend City Manager Greg Wood and hire an outside law firm to conduct an independent investigation.
Wood resigned as city manager the following week, but the council voted not to take action on his employment pending completion of the investigation. Wood later rescinded his resignation and was reinstated in late August.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.