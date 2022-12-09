Crossville City Council will meet in special-called session at 5 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the purchase of the Village Inn.
The agenda for the meeting was released to the Crossville Chronicle on Friday afternoon. The agenda includes discussion and action regarding the purchase of the motel-turned-low-income-housing development complex, as well as a budget amendment ordinance allotting $455,000 for the purchase.
The called meeting follows the workshop session earlier this week in which the matter was tabled until January. The only discussion on tabling the matter took place between Mayor R.J. Crawford and City Attorney Randy York.
“I was informed by the city attorney that No. 21, discussion and action regarding purchase of the Village Inn, you would like to table that until next month,” said Crawford when the agenda item was broached at the council’s Dec. 6 work session.
“I would,” City Attorney Randy York replied. “I’ve been in discussion with Doug Fields, the attorney for Dr. Wood, and as of just a little bit ago, he asked me to table that until he can have an opportunity to speak to his client a little bit more.”
With that, discussion on the matter ended.
Dr. Wood is Crossville physician Dr. Robert “Buck” Wood, who owns the Village Inn. He signed the contract for the sale Dec. 8.
The Village Inn sits next to Crossville City Hall on N. Main St. It was closed down in late July for building and fire code violations. The closure displaced 130 residents, who were allowed to move back in the following day.
The closure led former City Attorney Will Ridley to recommend the council suspend City Manager Greg Wood and hire an outside law firm to conduct an independent investigation.
Wood resigned as city manager the following week, but the council voted not to take action on his employment pending completion of the investigation. Wood later rescinded his resignation and was reinstated in late August.
The contract states both parties recognize there are numerous violations of building, zoning and fire codes and that the sale is conducted on an “as is” basis.
The special-called session will be the council chambers of City Hall at 392 N. Main St. Nothing about the Village Inn is on the agenda for the regular monthly Council meeting, which convenes at 6 p.m.
