The Tennessee Highway Patrol Friday night identified the person killed in Thursday’s fatal crash on Interstate 40 as Michael Copeland, 72, of Cookeville.
The wreck occurred minutes after noon Thursday at the 322 mile marker of I-40 in Cumberland County. The crash originated in the eastbound lane of traffic and ended in the westbound lane, according to the Highway Patrol.
The driver of another vehicle involved in the crash was identified as Joshua Fields, 40, of Alcoa. He was not injured. The driver of the third vehicle involved — a tractor-trailer rig — was identified as Bobby Shires, 58, of Fincastle, VA. Shires suffered minor injuries.
THP’s preliminary report states Fields was driving a 2022 Buick SUV and Copeland a 2011 Toyota SUV — both in the eastbound lane — when Fields’ vehicle struck Copeland’s Toyota.
This caused the Toyota to travel across the center median into oncoming traffic in the westbound lane, colliding with a 2020 Peterbilt tractor-trailer.
Fields continued to the next exit before stopping. The truck came to rest in the median and Copeland’s vehicle came to a stop in the westbound left lane.
According to the preliminary report, Copeland was dead at the scene.
The 13th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office is working with THP as the investigation into events leading up the crash are investigated.
