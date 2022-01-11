Three people arriving at a residence just outside Crossville city limits ware taken into custody during a casual encounter/traffic stop and charged with felony possession of drugs, according to sheriff’s office reports.
The incident occurred shortly after midnight Jan. 4 in the 800 block of Prentice St.
Those arrested were identified as:
• Ethan Laryn Murphy, 26, E. Welch Ave., Monterey, charged with felony possession of heroin and tampering with evidence;
• Jason Lee Hargis, 39, Floyd Padgett Lane, Crawford, charged with felony possession of meth with intent, felony possession of heroin with intent and criminal impersonation; and,
• Stephanie Leann Gentry, 29, Floyd Padgett Lane, Crawford, charged with felony possession of meth, felony possession of heroin and introducing contraband into a penal institution.
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputy Perrianna Evans wrote in her report she observed a Chevrolet pickup drive up to an address “to be known residence for drug activity from past incidents and arrests by law enforcement.”
Contact was made with the driver, identified as Murphy, who said he did not have a driver’s license. He was noticed to have a pouch in his front pocket and, when asked to produce it, threw it on the ground and stepped on it.
Inside the bag was found a substance deputies identified as a powdery substance believed to be heroin.
Sheriff’s Deputy Sam Reed took custody of Murphy at that point.
The second man gave deputies a false name and was taken into custody for criminal impersonation.
During a search, a sunglasses case was recovered from the suspect’s pants containing what deputies identified as 7.5 grams of heroin and 2.5 grams of meth.
At that point, the second man admitted to his identity and Sheriff’s Deputy Cpl. Mitchell Ward confirmed Hargis was on probation.
During questioning, Hargis was read his Miranda rights warning and waived them.
The report quotes him as saying, “ … selling heroin was his job, and stated that Stephanie [Gentry] wrote down all of his sales for him so he did not forget.”
In Gentry’s purse was recovered a ledger that deputies believe was used to document heroin sales.
Also recovered were a syringe loaded with a clear liquid and electronic weighing scales with white residue, all found in the vehicle.
Gentry was placed in custody and told officers she had nothing else on her person. During a search at the county jail, a small package of about 1 gram of meth was found in her bra.
The pickup truck was towed, and a hold was placed on Hargis for an unknown number of warrants from surrounding counties.
