The Cumberland County Planning Commission will not meet Thursday, as previously planned.
"After speaking with Rusell and Mayor Foster, the PC meeting scheduled for tonight has been cancelled," wrote Tommy Lee, Upper Cumberland Development District staff planner, in an email Thursday afternoon.
Matters on the agenda included a public hearing on the addition of Mountain Preserve Parkway to the county road list and a hearing on removing the end section of East Keys Rd. from the county road list; discussion on paving schedule for Chestnut Ridge and Hickory Ridge; final plat for four parcels on Eroh Rd., and final subdivision plat on Fuller Lane, and discussion of surety instrument acceptance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.