The Tennessee Highway Patrol is reporting three persons were injured in a head-on crash Saturday around 12:30 p.m. at the entrance to Crossville Raceway on Hwy. 70 N.
The wreck involved a 1999 Dodge R15 pickup truck driven by Landon Joel Thompson, 18, address not known, and a 2009 Hyundai driven by Pedro Gomez, 35, address not known. The crash was investigated by Trooper Jack Alderman.
The preliminary report states Thompson was driving south on Hwy. 70 N. and was attempting to turn into the race track when he saw Gomez’ vehicle approaching traveling toward him “at a high rate of speed.”
The driver told Alderman he then swerved back into his lane of traffic about the same time Gomez crossed the center line. The report states it appears both drivers attempted to avoid the crash but ended up in the same lane of travel and crashed head-on in the south lane.
Two medic helicopters were called to the scene to transport two of the victims to area trauma centers but the identities on who was flown is not certain.
A passenger in the pickup, Robert Caruthers, 25, no address available, and passengers William D. Gomez, 26, and Sander Gomez, 26, passengers in the Hyundai, were listed as injured.
Pedro Gomez was cited for not having a driver’s license.
Conditions of the injured is not available.
