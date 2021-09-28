Fall is here, and with it the Friday at the Crossroads Fall Festival, set 4-8 p.m. Oct. 1 in downtown Crossville.
This month, there will be music and fun for all ages.
Redemption Church is transforming The Amp into a Kids Zone, with a host of activities for kids like face painting and pumpkin painting. They also plan to have a bounce house and games.
The Cumberland County Republican Party is also planning to have a bounce house for the kids on the lawn of the Cumberland County Courthouse.
The German Plateau Band will bring its 14-piece ensemble to the Depot with tunes to get your feet tapping.
Vendors will be set up along Main St., and several local businesses will be sharing their services and products. Check out what the Cumberland County’s businesses can help you find.
Friday at the Crossroads, a Downtown Crossville Inc. event, is supported by generous donations from Crossville Noon Rotary and Crossville Breakfast Rotary. Downtown Crossville Inc. provides additional funding to make these community events possible. The city of Crossville also supports Friday at the Crossroads by providing law enforcement and street closures.
The following streets will be closed for Friday at the Crossroads:
Main Street from Hwy 70 to Neecham Avenue
Fourth Street from Thurman Avenue to West Avenue
Second Street from Main Street to Thurman Avenue
First street from West Avenue to Thurman Avenue
Stanley Street from Main Street to Thurman Avenue
Fifth Street from West Avenue to Main Street
Friday at the Crossroads is held the first Friday of April, June, August, October and December. To learn more, visit facebook.com/friday.crossroads.
Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce
34 S. Main St.
Agape Family Photography
Play corn hole and enter a drawing for a one-hour photoshoot with five digital images
The Craft Temple
Play corn hole and enter a giveaway for a free T-shirt of your choice
Ascension Lutheran Church
Enjoy playing cornhole. Kids can create a craft. Dogs can get treats and some water. Register for door prizes and Ask the Pastor your questions.
Smoking Paws BBQ
The Amp
29 Division St.
Redemption Church
Kids play and game area: bounce house, pumpkin painting, face painting and more
Crossville Depot
169 N. Main St.
Plateau Old-TimeGerman Band
14-piece ensemble featuring German-style polkas and favorites
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
Mother Legacy Live “In the House”
Reservations required
$10, available on eventbrite.com
Military Memorial Museum
20 S. Main St.
Confederate Riders of America
Chapter 16001
Pulled pork sandwich dinners
Proceeds benefit Little Angels to purchase gifts for Cumberland County children
Highland Federal Savings and Loan
106 S. Main St.
Fruit from the Plateau
Christy’s Pub Grub
69 S. Main St.
Avalon Center for Domestic
Violence and Sexual Assault
Jump rope contest
Counting jar contest
Information on Domestic Violence Awareness Month during October
Veterans Memorial Park
Corner of Main St. and 4th St.
Mountain Snow Shaved Ice
Shaved ice treats
Stone Museum
Cumberland County Courthouse Lawn
Bunz on the Run
Quarter-pound all-beef hot dogs, Italian sausages, coleslaw and fried potato salad
Mitchell’s Drug Store
96 N. Main St.
Whitehead Insurance
Pick up trick-or-treat bags filled with candy. Enter a drawing for a home safety kit and fall activity baskets for a boy and a girl.
Social Brew
140 N. Main St.
The Cumberland Outlaws
8-10 p.m.
