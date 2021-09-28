IMG_7441.jpg

Friday at the Crossroads returns to Downtown Crossville Oct. 1 from 4-8 p.m.

 File photo

Fall is here, and with it the Friday at the Crossroads Fall Festival, set 4-8 p.m. Oct. 1 in downtown Crossville.

This month, there will be music and fun for all ages.

Redemption Church is transforming The Amp into a Kids Zone, with a host of activities for kids like face painting and pumpkin painting. They also plan to have a bounce house and games.

The Cumberland County Republican Party is also planning to have a bounce house for the kids on the lawn of the Cumberland County Courthouse.

The German Plateau Band will bring its 14-piece ensemble to the Depot with tunes to get your feet tapping.

Vendors will be set up along Main St., and several local businesses will be sharing their services and products. Check out what the Cumberland County’s businesses can help you find.

Friday at the Crossroads, a Downtown Crossville Inc. event, is supported by generous donations from Crossville Noon Rotary and Crossville Breakfast Rotary. Downtown Crossville Inc. provides additional funding to make these community events possible. The city of Crossville also supports Friday at the Crossroads by providing law enforcement and street closures.

The following streets will be closed for Friday at the Crossroads:

Main Street from Hwy 70 to Neecham Avenue

Fourth Street from Thurman Avenue to West Avenue

Second Street from Main Street to Thurman Avenue

First street from West Avenue to Thurman Avenue

Stanley Street from Main Street to Thurman Avenue

Fifth Street from West Avenue to Main Street

Friday at the Crossroads is held the first Friday of April, June, August, October and December. To learn more, visit facebook.com/friday.crossroads.

 

 

Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce

34 S. Main St.

 

Agape Family Photography

Play corn hole and enter a drawing for a one-hour photoshoot with five digital images

 

The Craft Temple

Play corn hole and enter a giveaway for a free T-shirt of your choice

 

Ascension Lutheran Church

Enjoy playing cornhole. Kids can create a craft. Dogs can get treats and some water. Register for door prizes and Ask the Pastor your questions.

 

Smoking Paws BBQ

 

The Amp

29 Division St.

 

Redemption Church

Kids play and game area: bounce house, pumpkin painting, face painting and more

 

 

Crossville Depot

169 N. Main St.

 

Plateau Old-TimeGerman Band

14-piece ensemble featuring German-style polkas and favorites 

 

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

Mother Legacy Live “In the House”

Reservations required

$10, available on eventbrite.com

 

Military Memorial Museum

20 S. Main St.

 

Confederate Riders of America

Chapter 16001

Pulled pork sandwich dinners

Proceeds benefit Little Angels to purchase gifts for Cumberland County children

 

Highland Federal Savings and Loan

106 S. Main St.

 

Fruit from the Plateau

 

 

Christy’s Pub Grub

69 S. Main St.

 

Avalon Center for Domestic 

Violence and Sexual Assault

Jump rope contest

Counting jar contest

Information on Domestic Violence Awareness Month during October

 

 

Veterans Memorial Park

Corner of Main St. and 4th St.

 

Mountain Snow Shaved Ice

Shaved ice treats

 

Stone Museum

Cumberland County Courthouse Lawn

 

Bunz on the Run

Quarter-pound all-beef hot dogs, Italian sausages, coleslaw and fried potato salad

 

 

Mitchell’s Drug Store

96 N. Main St.

 

Whitehead Insurance

Pick up trick-or-treat bags filled with candy. Enter a drawing for a home safety kit and fall activity baskets for a boy and a girl.

 

Social Brew

140 N. Main St.

 

The Cumberland Outlaws

8-10 p.m.

 

 

Tags

Trending Video