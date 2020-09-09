calendar

Wednesday, Sept. 9

County Marathon Trail Hike

Cumberland Mountain State Park

30 Office Dr.

Depart 7:30 a.m. from Trinity Tabernacle off Hwy. 127 S.

931-267-2243

Thursday, Sept. 10

Girls Volleyball

CCHS at SMHS

2800 Cook Rd.

4:30 p.m.

931-484-6194

931-484-5767

 

Girls Soccer

SMHS at Livingston

120 Melvin Johnson Dr., Livingston

6 p.m.

931-484-5767

 

Ladies Invitational

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

931-788-3301

 

Home School Children’s Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Friday, Sept. 11

Football

CAK at SMHS

2800 Cook Rd.

7:30 p.m.

931-484-5767

 

Football

CCHS at Clay County

860 Clay County Hwy., Celina

7 p.m.

931-484-6194

 

Larry Scroggs and Sardis Creek

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Billy Mac

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Fish Fryday

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

Basic Art in Electronics Training

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.

931-707-7249

 

Saturday, Sept. 12

Need a Circular Yoke?

The Yarn Patch

1771 Peavine Rd.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

$40

931-707-1255

 

Black Mountain Trail 

Maintenance and Picnic

Black Mountain

Depart 7:30 a.m. from Trinity Tabernacle off Hwy. 127 S.

931-267-2243 

 

2Country4Nashville

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Wine and Paint Class

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd.

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

2-5 p.m.

$40 per class

931-484-9463

 

Bats, Chats and Their Habitats

Head of Sequatchie

270 Glyph Pkwy., Pikeville

7-10 p.m.

423-533-2928

 

Christmas on the Mountain Benefit Motorcycle Ride

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

$25/motorcycle, $15/passenger

ChristmasOnTheMountain.org

 

Lions Club golf tournament

The Crag at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

Drew Robbins

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8-11:55 p.m.

931-337-0449

 

MisFire

The Dog House

712 Pomona Rd.

7 p.m.

931-484-9941

 

Rafael R. Soriano

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

6-8 p.m.

$20 general admission/$25 VIP

 

Cemetery Lantern Tour

Historic Rugby

1331 Rugby Pkwy.

6-7:30 p.m. EDT

$20/adults, $10/ages 12 and younger

Reservations required

423-628-2441

 

Sunday, Sept. 13

Rugby Irish Road Bowling

Historic Rugby

1331 Rugby Pkwy., Rugby

5:30-6:30 p.m. EDT

423-628-2441

 

Monday, Sept. 14

Girls Volleyball

SMHS at Kingston

540 W. Cumberland St., Kingston

5 p.m. EDT

931-484-5767

 

JV Football

Upperman at CCHS

660 Stanley St.

5:30 p.m.

931-484-6194

 

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Girls Volleyball

Upperman at SMHS

2800 Cook Rd.

4:30 p.m.

931-484-5767

 

Girls Soccer

DeKalb County at SMHS

2800 Cook Rd.

6 p.m.

931-484-5767

 

Girls Volleyball

Livingston at CCHS

660 Stanley St.

931-484-6194

 

Liars and Cheaters golf tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

931-788-3301

 

Art Guild Members Meeting

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9:30 a.m.

931-707-7249

 

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Leatherwood Loop, 

Sunset Overlook Trail and East Rim Overlook hike

Big South Fork

Depart 7:30 a.m. 

from Crossville Cracker Barrel

931-267-2243

 

Project Discussion

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon

931-707-7249

 

Thursday, Sept. 17

Girls Volleyball

Smith County at CCHS

660 Stanley St.

931-484-6194

 

Girls Soccer

SMHS at CCHS

660 Stanley St.

6 p.m.

931-484-6194

931-484-5767

 

Fundamentals of Making Chain Mail Jewelry

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1 p.m.

931-707-7249

$30 members/$35 guests/$25 materials

 

Friday, Sept. 18

Football

CCHS at Macon County

2550 Days Rd., Lafayette

7 p.m.

931-484-6194

 

Football

SMHS at Livingston

120 Melvin Johnson Dr., Livingston

7 p.m.

931-484-5767

 

Mother Legacy

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Gambler 500 TNg500 Rally

223 Buckridge Rd.

Through 3 p.m. Sept. 20

931-287-4355

 

Margarita Open Tennessee Team Championship

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

931-788-3301

 

Mixed Media Art Journal

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1 p.m.

931-707-7249

$30 members/$35 guests/$5 materials fee

 

Saturday, Sept. 19

Bombogenesis Knit Along

The Yarn Patch

1771 Peavine Rd.

9-11 a.m.

$24

931-707-1255

 

 

Zumbathon

Crossville First Baptist Church

712 S. Main St.

10 a.m.-noon

$10 donation benefits Charlotte Walker, whose husband is battling cancer

931-484-3532

 

Paradox

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Mindfulness Meditation

Head of the Sequatchie

270 Glyph Pkwy., Pikeville

10 a.m.-noon

Free; donations appreciated

tinyurl.com/SequatchieMeditation for reservations

 

Plateau Alzheimer’s Tennessee Parade

Fairfield Glade Police Department

5160 Peavine Rd.

10:30 a.m.

931-526-8010

 

Knights of Columbus golf tournament

The Crag at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

Colinx Tennessee Team Championship

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

931-788-3301

 

Late-Summer Edible and Medicinal Wild Plants

382 Ford Ln.

1-5 p.m.

Free; be prepared to hike a mile or so

931-335-0349

 

Waynes World

The Dog House

712 Pomona Rd.

7 p.m.

931-484-9941

 

Monday, Sept. 21

Girls Volleyball

White County at CCHS

660 Stanley St.

931-484-6194

 

JV Football

CCHS at Oliver Springs

419 Kingston Ave., Oliver Springs

5 p.m. CDT

931-484-6194

 

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Girls Volleyball

SMHS at White County

267 Allen Dr., Sparta

5 p.m.

931-484-5767

 

Girls Soccer

Alcoa at SMHS

2800 Cook Rd.

5 p.m.

931-484-5767

 

Girls Volleyball

CCHS at Livingston

120 Melvin Johnson Dr., Livingston

931-484-6194

 

Girls Soccer

CCHS at Upperman

6950 Nashville Hwy., Baxter

6 p.m.

931-484-6194

 

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Hospice golf tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

931-788-3301

 

Life Drawing

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon

931-707-7249

$5

 

Martha’s Pretty Point, 

Yellow Bluff and 

Welch’s Hike

Depart 7:30 a.m. from Tractor Supply Co. on West Ave.

931-267-2243

 

Thursday, Sept. 24

Girls Volleyball

SMHS at Livingston

120 Melvin Johnson Dr., Livingston

4:30 p.m.

931-484-5767

 

 

Girls Soccer

Upperman at SMHS

2800 Cook Rd.

6 p.m.

931-484-5767

 

Girls Volleyball

CCHS at Sequatchie County

7067 TN-28 Scenic, Dunlap

931-484-6194

 

Girls Soccer

Livingston at CCHS

660 Stanley St.

6 p.m.

931-484-6194

 

Ladies League finals

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

931-788-3301

 

Friday, Sept. 25

Football

Homecoming

Walker Valley at CCHS

660 Stanley St.

6:30 p.m.

931-484-6194

 

Football

Kingston at SMHS

2800 Cook Rd.

6:30 p.m.

931-484-5767

 

Roger Street Friedman

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Front Wheel Drive Championship Night

Crossville Speedway

5434 U.S. Hwy. 70 N.

7 p.m.

931-248-6621

 

Wire-Wrapped Earrings

FACS: For Arts Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1:30-3:30 p.m.

$25

931-210-5599

 

Melissa Ellis

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Southern Sunrise

Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill

1133 Genesis Rd.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

931-337-0703