Wednesday, Sept. 9
County Marathon Trail Hike
Cumberland Mountain State Park
30 Office Dr.
Depart 7:30 a.m. from Trinity Tabernacle off Hwy. 127 S.
931-267-2243
Thursday, Sept. 10
Girls Volleyball
CCHS at SMHS
2800 Cook Rd.
4:30 p.m.
931-484-6194
931-484-5767
Girls Soccer
SMHS at Livingston
120 Melvin Johnson Dr., Livingston
6 p.m.
931-484-5767
Ladies Invitational
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
931-788-3301
Home School Children’s Art Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-2 p.m.
931-707-7249
Friday, Sept. 11
Football
CAK at SMHS
2800 Cook Rd.
7:30 p.m.
931-484-5767
Football
CCHS at Clay County
860 Clay County Hwy., Celina
7 p.m.
931-484-6194
Larry Scroggs and Sardis Creek
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6 p.m.
931-707-0440
Billy Mac
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Fish Fryday
Cumberland Mountain General Store
6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange
4-7 p.m.
931-863-3880
Basic Art in Electronics Training
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.
931-707-7249
Saturday, Sept. 12
Need a Circular Yoke?
The Yarn Patch
1771 Peavine Rd.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
$40
931-707-1255
Black Mountain Trail
Maintenance and Picnic
Black Mountain
Depart 7:30 a.m. from Trinity Tabernacle off Hwy. 127 S.
931-267-2243
2Country4Nashville
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Wine and Paint Class
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd.
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
2-5 p.m.
$40 per class
931-484-9463
Bats, Chats and Their Habitats
Head of Sequatchie
270 Glyph Pkwy., Pikeville
7-10 p.m.
423-533-2928
Christmas on the Mountain Benefit Motorcycle Ride
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
8 a.m.-1 p.m.
$25/motorcycle, $15/passenger
Lions Club golf tournament
The Crag at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
931-484-3799
Drew Robbins
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8-11:55 p.m.
931-337-0449
MisFire
The Dog House
712 Pomona Rd.
7 p.m.
931-484-9941
Rafael R. Soriano
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
6-8 p.m.
$20 general admission/$25 VIP
Cemetery Lantern Tour
Historic Rugby
1331 Rugby Pkwy.
6-7:30 p.m. EDT
$20/adults, $10/ages 12 and younger
Reservations required
423-628-2441
Sunday, Sept. 13
Rugby Irish Road Bowling
Historic Rugby
1331 Rugby Pkwy., Rugby
5:30-6:30 p.m. EDT
423-628-2441
Monday, Sept. 14
Girls Volleyball
SMHS at Kingston
540 W. Cumberland St., Kingston
5 p.m. EDT
931-484-5767
JV Football
Upperman at CCHS
660 Stanley St.
5:30 p.m.
931-484-6194
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Girls Volleyball
Upperman at SMHS
2800 Cook Rd.
4:30 p.m.
931-484-5767
Girls Soccer
DeKalb County at SMHS
2800 Cook Rd.
6 p.m.
931-484-5767
Girls Volleyball
Livingston at CCHS
660 Stanley St.
931-484-6194
Liars and Cheaters golf tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
931-788-3301
Art Guild Members Meeting
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9:30 a.m.
931-707-7249
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Leatherwood Loop,
Sunset Overlook Trail and East Rim Overlook hike
Big South Fork
Depart 7:30 a.m.
from Crossville Cracker Barrel
931-267-2243
Project Discussion
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon
931-707-7249
Thursday, Sept. 17
Girls Volleyball
Smith County at CCHS
660 Stanley St.
931-484-6194
Girls Soccer
SMHS at CCHS
660 Stanley St.
6 p.m.
931-484-6194
931-484-5767
Fundamentals of Making Chain Mail Jewelry
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1 p.m.
931-707-7249
$30 members/$35 guests/$25 materials
Friday, Sept. 18
Football
CCHS at Macon County
2550 Days Rd., Lafayette
7 p.m.
931-484-6194
Football
SMHS at Livingston
120 Melvin Johnson Dr., Livingston
7 p.m.
931-484-5767
Mother Legacy
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Gambler 500 TNg500 Rally
223 Buckridge Rd.
Through 3 p.m. Sept. 20
931-287-4355
Margarita Open Tennessee Team Championship
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
931-788-3301
Mixed Media Art Journal
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1 p.m.
931-707-7249
$30 members/$35 guests/$5 materials fee
Saturday, Sept. 19
Bombogenesis Knit Along
The Yarn Patch
1771 Peavine Rd.
9-11 a.m.
$24
931-707-1255
Zumbathon
Crossville First Baptist Church
712 S. Main St.
10 a.m.-noon
$10 donation benefits Charlotte Walker, whose husband is battling cancer
931-484-3532
Paradox
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Mindfulness Meditation
Head of the Sequatchie
270 Glyph Pkwy., Pikeville
10 a.m.-noon
Free; donations appreciated
tinyurl.com/SequatchieMeditation for reservations
Plateau Alzheimer’s Tennessee Parade
Fairfield Glade Police Department
5160 Peavine Rd.
10:30 a.m.
931-526-8010
Knights of Columbus golf tournament
The Crag at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
931-484-3799
Colinx Tennessee Team Championship
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
931-788-3301
Late-Summer Edible and Medicinal Wild Plants
382 Ford Ln.
1-5 p.m.
Free; be prepared to hike a mile or so
931-335-0349
Waynes World
The Dog House
712 Pomona Rd.
7 p.m.
931-484-9941
Monday, Sept. 21
Girls Volleyball
White County at CCHS
660 Stanley St.
931-484-6194
JV Football
CCHS at Oliver Springs
419 Kingston Ave., Oliver Springs
5 p.m. CDT
931-484-6194
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Girls Volleyball
SMHS at White County
267 Allen Dr., Sparta
5 p.m.
931-484-5767
Girls Soccer
Alcoa at SMHS
2800 Cook Rd.
5 p.m.
931-484-5767
Girls Volleyball
CCHS at Livingston
120 Melvin Johnson Dr., Livingston
931-484-6194
Girls Soccer
CCHS at Upperman
6950 Nashville Hwy., Baxter
6 p.m.
931-484-6194
Wednesday, Sept. 23
Hospice golf tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
931-788-3301
Life Drawing
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon
931-707-7249
$5
Martha’s Pretty Point,
Yellow Bluff and
Welch’s Hike
Depart 7:30 a.m. from Tractor Supply Co. on West Ave.
931-267-2243
Thursday, Sept. 24
Girls Volleyball
SMHS at Livingston
120 Melvin Johnson Dr., Livingston
4:30 p.m.
931-484-5767
Girls Soccer
Upperman at SMHS
2800 Cook Rd.
6 p.m.
931-484-5767
Girls Volleyball
CCHS at Sequatchie County
7067 TN-28 Scenic, Dunlap
931-484-6194
Girls Soccer
Livingston at CCHS
660 Stanley St.
6 p.m.
931-484-6194
Ladies League finals
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
931-788-3301
Friday, Sept. 25
Football
Homecoming
Walker Valley at CCHS
660 Stanley St.
6:30 p.m.
931-484-6194
Football
Kingston at SMHS
2800 Cook Rd.
6:30 p.m.
931-484-5767
Roger Street Friedman
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Front Wheel Drive Championship Night
Crossville Speedway
5434 U.S. Hwy. 70 N.
7 p.m.
931-248-6621
Wire-Wrapped Earrings
FACS: For Arts Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1:30-3:30 p.m.
$25
931-210-5599
Melissa Ellis
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Southern Sunrise
Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill
1133 Genesis Rd.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
931-337-0703
