calendar

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Drew Robbins

Lake Tansi Restaurant and Bar

103 Country Club Rd.

6-8 p.m.

931-788-6717

 

Oil Painting 101

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1 p.m.

931-707-7249

$90 members, $105 guests

Three sessions

931-707-7249

 

Thursday, Sept. 3

Safety Day

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Free

931-484-3785

 

BrainBlast Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Oil Painting 101

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1 p.m.

931-707-7249

$90 members, $105 guests

Three sessions

931-707-7249

 

Friday, Sept. 4

Morgan Clark

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

4-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Bill Whyte

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Fun and Wine Friday Art Reception

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m.

Weather permitting

931-707-7249

 

Saturday, Sept. 5

Bats, Chats and Their Habitats

Head of Sequatchie

270 Glyph Pkwy., Pikeville

7-10 p.m.

423-533-2928

 

Labor Day Craft Festival

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

931-484-3780

 

Shattered

Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill

1133 Genesis Rd.

9 p.m.-1 a.m.

931-337-0703

 

Crab Orchard Mountain Wildflower Walk

Meet at 34 Executive Dr.

for caravan to site

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Registration required

eventbrite.com

 

Endo BJJ 2020 Crossville NoGi Summer Open

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

endobjj.com

 

Jesse Black Music

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Sunday, Sept. 6

Labor Day Craft Festival

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

931-484-3780

 

Nehemiah Horst

Cumberland County Playhouse

Outdoor Theater

221 Tennessee Ave.

6 p.m.

Free

931-484-5000

 

Parade of Breeds Horse Show

Wildwood Stables

1450 Westchester Rd.

3-7 p.m.

Free

931-200-2195

 

Rugby Rumble

R.M. Brooks Store

2830 Rugby Pkwy., Rugby

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

423-628-2533

 

Monday, Sept. 7

Labor Day golf tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

931-788-3301

 

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Alcohol Ink on Glass

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.

931-707-7249

$30 members/$35 guests/$10 materials

 

Thursday, Sept. 10

Ladies Invitational

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

931-788-3301

 

Home School Children’s Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2 p.m.

931-707-7249

 

Friday, Sept. 11

Larry Scroggs and Sardis Creek

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Billy Mac

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Fish Fryday

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

Basic Art in Electronics Training

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.

931-707-7249

 

Saturday, Sept. 12

2Country4Nashville

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Wine and Paint Class

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd.

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

2-5 p.m.

$40 per class

931-484-9463

 

Bats, Chats and Their Habitats

Head of Sequatchie

270 Glyph Pkwy., Pikeville

7-10 p.m.

423-533-2928

 

Christmas on the Mountain Benefit Motorcycle Ride

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

$25/motorcycle, $15/passenger

ChristmasOnTheMountain.org

 

Lions Club golf tournament

The Crag at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

Drew Robbins

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8-11:55 p.m.

931-337-0449

 

MisFire

The Dog House

712 Pomona Rd.

7 p.m.

931-484-9941

 

Rafael R. Soriano

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

6-8 p.m.

$20 general admission/$25 VIP

 

Cemetery Lantern Tour

Historic Rugby

1331 Rugby Pkwy.

6-7:30 p.m. EDT

$20/adults, $10/ages 12 and younger

Reservations required

423-628-2441

 

Sunday, Sept. 13

Rugby Irish Road Bowling

Historic Rugby

1331 Rugby Pkwy., Rugby

5:30-6:30 p.m. EDT

423-628-2441

 

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Liars and Cheaters golf tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

931-788-3301

 

Art Guild Members Meeting

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9:30 a.m.

931-707-7249

 

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Project Discussion

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon

931-707-7249

 

Thursday, Sept. 17

Fundamentals of Making Chain Mail Jewelry

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1 p.m.

931-707-7249

$30 members/$35 guests/$25 materials

 

Friday, Sept. 18

Mother Legacy

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Gambler 500 TNg500 Rally

223 Buckridge Rd.

Through 3 p.m. Sept. 20

931-287-4355

 

Margarita Open Tennessee Team Championship

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

931-788-3301

 

Mixed Media Art Journal

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1 p.m.

931-707-7249

$30 members/$35 guests/$5 materials fee

 

Saturday, Sept. 19

Plateau Alzheimer’s Tennessee Parade

Fairfield Glade Police Department

5160 Peavine Rd.

10:30 a.m.

931-526-8010

 

Knights of Columbus golf tournament

The Crag at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

Colinx Tennessee Team Championship

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

931-788-3301

 

Late-Summer Edible and Medicinal Wild Plants

382 Ford Ln.

1-5 p.m.

Free; be prepared to hike a mile or so

931-335-0349

 

Waynes World

The Dog House

712 Pomona Rd.

7 p.m.

931-484-9941

 

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Hospice golf tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

931-788-3301

 

Life Drawing

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon

931-707-7249

$5

 

Thursday, Sept. 24

Ladies League finals

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

931-788-3301

 

Friday, Sept. 25

Roger Street Friedman

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Front Wheel Drive Championship Night

Crossville Speedway

5434 U.S. Hwy. 70 N.

7 p.m.

931-248-6621

 

Wire-Wrapped Earrings

FACS: For Arts Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1:30-3:30 p.m.

$25

931-210-5599

 

Melissa Ellis

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Southern Sunrise

Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill

1133 Genesis Rd.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

931-337-0703

 

Ladies League finals

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

931-788-3301

 

Jesse Black Music

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Friday Nite Cruise-In

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-8 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

Paint and Wine

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m.

931-707-7249

$20 members/$25 guests

 

Saturday, Sept. 26

Rapture

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Rat Run on the Mountain

Cumberland County Fairgrounds

1395 Livingston Rd.

1-6 p.m.

$5/adults, free/12 and younger

931-200-5070

 

Couples League finals

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

931-788-3301

 

Rugby Irish Road Bowling

Historic Rugby

1331 Rugby Pkwy., Rugby

5:30-6:30 p.m. EDT

423-628-2441

 

Sunday, Sept. 27

Summer Fever Showcase

Crossville Dragway

1650 Creston Rd.

10 a.m.-8 p.m.

931-210-6607

 

Couples League finals

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

931-788-3301

 

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Tennessee Senior Olympics

The Crag at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

Wire Wrapping Natural Stones and Shells

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1 p.m.

931-707-7249

$30 members/$35 guests/$5 materials

 

Wednesday, Sept, 30

Shootout with the Pros

Dorchester Golf Club

576 Westchester Dr.

931-484-3709

 

Saturday, Oct. 3

Jamey Johnson

Brushy Mountain State Pen

9182 Hwy. 116, Petros

8 p.m EDT

$45; tickets at TourBrushy.com

423-324-8687

