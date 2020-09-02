Wednesday, Sept. 2
Drew Robbins
Lake Tansi Restaurant and Bar
103 Country Club Rd.
6-8 p.m.
931-788-6717
Oil Painting 101
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1 p.m.
931-707-7249
$90 members, $105 guests
Three sessions
931-707-7249
Thursday, Sept. 3
Safety Day
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Free
931-484-3785
BrainBlast Trivia
Red’s Ale House
36 Drew Howard Rd.
6:30-7:30 p.m.
931-456-7337
Friday, Sept. 4
Morgan Clark
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
4-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Bill Whyte
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Fun and Wine Friday Art Reception
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m.
Weather permitting
931-707-7249
Saturday, Sept. 5
Bats, Chats and Their Habitats
Head of Sequatchie
270 Glyph Pkwy., Pikeville
7-10 p.m.
423-533-2928
Labor Day Craft Festival
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
931-484-3780
Shattered
Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill
1133 Genesis Rd.
9 p.m.-1 a.m.
931-337-0703
Crab Orchard Mountain Wildflower Walk
Meet at 34 Executive Dr.
for caravan to site
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Registration required
Endo BJJ 2020 Crossville NoGi Summer Open
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Jesse Black Music
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Sunday, Sept. 6
Labor Day Craft Festival
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
931-484-3780
Nehemiah Horst
Cumberland County Playhouse
Outdoor Theater
221 Tennessee Ave.
6 p.m.
Free
931-484-5000
Parade of Breeds Horse Show
Wildwood Stables
1450 Westchester Rd.
3-7 p.m.
Free
931-200-2195
Rugby Rumble
R.M. Brooks Store
2830 Rugby Pkwy., Rugby
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
423-628-2533
Monday, Sept. 7
Labor Day golf tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
931-788-3301
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Alcohol Ink on Glass
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.
931-707-7249
$30 members/$35 guests/$10 materials
Thursday, Sept. 10
Ladies Invitational
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
931-788-3301
Home School Children’s Art Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-2 p.m.
931-707-7249
Friday, Sept. 11
Larry Scroggs and Sardis Creek
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6 p.m.
931-707-0440
Billy Mac
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Fish Fryday
Cumberland Mountain General Store
6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange
4-7 p.m.
931-863-3880
Basic Art in Electronics Training
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.
931-707-7249
Saturday, Sept. 12
2Country4Nashville
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Wine and Paint Class
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd.
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
2-5 p.m.
$40 per class
931-484-9463
Bats, Chats and Their Habitats
Head of Sequatchie
270 Glyph Pkwy., Pikeville
7-10 p.m.
423-533-2928
Christmas on the Mountain Benefit Motorcycle Ride
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
8 a.m.-1 p.m.
$25/motorcycle, $15/passenger
Lions Club golf tournament
The Crag at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
931-484-3799
Drew Robbins
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8-11:55 p.m.
931-337-0449
MisFire
The Dog House
712 Pomona Rd.
7 p.m.
931-484-9941
Rafael R. Soriano
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
6-8 p.m.
$20 general admission/$25 VIP
Cemetery Lantern Tour
Historic Rugby
1331 Rugby Pkwy.
6-7:30 p.m. EDT
$20/adults, $10/ages 12 and younger
Reservations required
423-628-2441
Sunday, Sept. 13
Rugby Irish Road Bowling
Historic Rugby
1331 Rugby Pkwy., Rugby
5:30-6:30 p.m. EDT
423-628-2441
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Liars and Cheaters golf tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
931-788-3301
Art Guild Members Meeting
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9:30 a.m.
931-707-7249
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Project Discussion
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon
931-707-7249
Thursday, Sept. 17
Fundamentals of Making Chain Mail Jewelry
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1 p.m.
931-707-7249
$30 members/$35 guests/$25 materials
Friday, Sept. 18
Mother Legacy
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Gambler 500 TNg500 Rally
223 Buckridge Rd.
Through 3 p.m. Sept. 20
931-287-4355
Margarita Open Tennessee Team Championship
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
931-788-3301
Mixed Media Art Journal
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1 p.m.
931-707-7249
$30 members/$35 guests/$5 materials fee
Saturday, Sept. 19
Plateau Alzheimer’s Tennessee Parade
Fairfield Glade Police Department
5160 Peavine Rd.
10:30 a.m.
931-526-8010
Knights of Columbus golf tournament
The Crag at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
931-484-3799
Colinx Tennessee Team Championship
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
931-788-3301
Late-Summer Edible and Medicinal Wild Plants
382 Ford Ln.
1-5 p.m.
Free; be prepared to hike a mile or so
931-335-0349
Waynes World
The Dog House
712 Pomona Rd.
7 p.m.
931-484-9941
Wednesday, Sept. 23
Hospice golf tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
931-788-3301
Life Drawing
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon
931-707-7249
$5
Thursday, Sept. 24
Ladies League finals
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
931-788-3301
Friday, Sept. 25
Roger Street Friedman
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Front Wheel Drive Championship Night
Crossville Speedway
5434 U.S. Hwy. 70 N.
7 p.m.
931-248-6621
Wire-Wrapped Earrings
FACS: For Arts Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1:30-3:30 p.m.
$25
931-210-5599
Melissa Ellis
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Southern Sunrise
Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill
1133 Genesis Rd.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
931-337-0703
Ladies League finals
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
931-788-3301
Jesse Black Music
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Friday Nite Cruise-In
Cumberland Mountain General Store
6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange
4-8 p.m.
931-863-3880
Paint and Wine
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m.
931-707-7249
$20 members/$25 guests
Saturday, Sept. 26
Rapture
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Rat Run on the Mountain
Cumberland County Fairgrounds
1395 Livingston Rd.
1-6 p.m.
$5/adults, free/12 and younger
931-200-5070
Couples League finals
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
931-788-3301
Rugby Irish Road Bowling
Historic Rugby
1331 Rugby Pkwy., Rugby
5:30-6:30 p.m. EDT
423-628-2441
Sunday, Sept. 27
Summer Fever Showcase
Crossville Dragway
1650 Creston Rd.
10 a.m.-8 p.m.
931-210-6607
Couples League finals
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
931-788-3301
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Tennessee Senior Olympics
The Crag at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
931-484-3799
Wire Wrapping Natural Stones and Shells
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1 p.m.
931-707-7249
$30 members/$35 guests/$5 materials
Wednesday, Sept, 30
Shootout with the Pros
Dorchester Golf Club
576 Westchester Dr.
931-484-3709
Saturday, Oct. 3
Jamey Johnson
Brushy Mountain State Pen
9182 Hwy. 116, Petros
8 p.m EDT
$45; tickets at TourBrushy.com
423-324-8687
