The Friends of the Library, in an effort to reduce their backlog of books, have placed some boxes of sale books in the bookstore at reduced prices. Most sale books are priced at 25 or 50 cents. These books have been going fast, but are continuously refilled.
Stop by frequently to take advantage of these offerings.
Great New Books
All the Devils Are Here by Louise Penny. Chief Inspector Armand Gamache of the Sûreté du Quebec and wife Reine-Marie are in Paris visiting their children. They meet Gamache’s godfather, billionaire Stephen Horowitz, for lunch. As they’re leaving the restaurant, a van speeds up, hits Horowitz, and races off. Gamache convinces the police that the hit-and-run was intentional; someone tried to kill his godfather, who is now in a coma. The chief inspector trusts no one, not even an old friend who is now prefect of police in Paris. A deft touch with plotting, sensitive characterization, and the author’s warmth and humanity make this a must-have mystery.
Chaos by Iris Johansen. Iris Johansen introduces a new female protagonist, Alisa Flynn, a CIA agent who may be willing to go rogue if it means catching the most heartless band of criminals she’s ever encountered. Alisa is aided by mysterious billionaire-genius-inventor Gabe Korgan and recurring character Margaret Douglas, an animal whisperer who brings along her beloved dog Juno to fight alongside them. Alisa is determined to rescue schoolgirls kidnapped from their African boarding school, in a ripped-from-the-headlines story. But Alisa is hiding her personal stake in the rescue from Korgan, and when the truth gets out, the stakes grow even higher.
The Quiet Americans: Four CIA Spies at the Dawn of the Cold War — A Tragedy in Three Acts by Scott Anderson. The author brings together the lives of four different yet remarkably similar men, who each shared a dissatisfaction with everyday life and had a taste for action. They found an appropriate outlet in the Office of Strategic Services during World War II, later to become the Central Intelligence Agency in the late 1940s. Anderson weaves his narrative among the lives of his subjects, highlighting aspects of their livelihoods as American spies that were at times equally frustrating, ridiculous, and chillingly dangerous. Through the lives of four unassuming spies, readers have an opportunity to learn about the complex challenges and unique characteristics of spying and living during World War II and the Cold War era later on. An impression of the CIA emerges as well, depicting an agency that was creative, frequently desperate, yet perpetually confident. Even more, readers can sense what life as a spy can do to those whose job is to carry out these missions; how some find a level of comfort and achieve success in their chosen profession, and how others reach a point where continuing on is no longer sustainable.
Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi, Having won numerous honors (e.g., a National Book Foundation’s 5 Under 35 shout-out) for her debut, Homecoming, Gyasi returns with the story of a Ghanaian American family based in Alabama. A sixth-year Ph.D. candidate in neuroscience at Stanford University School of Medicine, Gifty hopes science can give her a better understanding of suffering when her brother dies of a heroin overdose after getting hooked on the OxyContin he took for an injury and her grief-stricken mother takes to her bed. But she also surprises herself by turning to her childhood faith.
Libraries=Information
Cast iron is a time-tested favorite of home cooks for its durability and natural nonstick surface. But any lover of cast iron knows this: Rust is the enemy!
When you wash your cast-iron pan, it’s imperative to make sure it’s completely dry before putting it away. Even a little dampness or a few droplets of water can create rust stains overnight.
To prevent this, scrub your pan clean and place it back on top of your cooktop. Then turn it on and let the pan heat up and dry out completely. Cool and store for future use.
Stingy Schobel Says
Keep refrigerated food fresher longer. Be sure the refrigerator temperature is between 35-40 degrees Fahrenheit. Store high-ethylene produce, which can speed the ripening of other fruits and vegetables, separately. Apples, tomatoes, potatoes, melons and peaches are all high-ethylene foods.
Remove the leafy tops of root vegetables, such as carrots and turnips, to keep the vegetables fresher longer.
Put cut leafy herbs, such as cilantro and parsley, in a jar of water with a plastic bag placed loosely over the top — and change the water regularly.
Library Laugh
How do scarecrows greet each other? Hay Friend!
