Frank O’Reilly, lead historian at the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park in Virginia, will make a second visit to the Cumberland Mountain Civil War Round Table as the first speaker of the 2020-’21 Speaker Series.
He will present the story of “Stonewall Jackson’s College Boys: The Liberty Hall Volunteers at Manassas” during the meeting on Sept. 16 in Christ Lutheran Church at 481 Snead Dr., Fairfield Glade.
The church and the round table board recommend that members and guests practice social distancing guidelines and wear masks.
In the early spring of 1861, the small community of Lexington, VA, nestled in Upper Shenandoah Valley, was busily preparing for an anticipated armed conflict between Northern and Southern states. The Seminary students at Washington College (now Washington & Lee University) in Lexington came from all over the country.
After the secession of Virginia, the boys of Washington College placed Seminary preparation aside and began daily drill practices under the direction of Major Thomas J. Jackson, professor of mathematics and the cadet artillery instructor at the Virginia Military Institute in Lexington.
On June 8, 1861, 73 boys were mustered into service on the Washington College campus as the Liberty Hall Volunteers. This company was the only college company in the Army of Northern Virginia that served from Manassas to Appomattox. It proceeded to Harpers Ferry at the northern end of the Shenandoah Valley to receive the official designation as Company I, 4th Virginia Infantry with Brig. Gen. Jackson as their commander.
The Liberty Hall Volunteers became “blooded” on the Henry House Hill along Bull Run Creek near Manassas Junction, VA, on July 21, 1861, three months after drill sessions were commenced. These men made Jackson into a legend when they stood with him “like a stone wall.”
While providing Brig. Gen. Jackson with a nickname and earning the sobriquet “Stonewall Brigade” for itself, Jackson’s five Virginia regiments accounted for 20% of the total Confederate losses in the battle. Seven of the College Boys were killed, and six were wounded.
O’Reilly holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in American history with a concentration in early American military history and Civil War studies.
He did undergraduate work at Washington & Lee University before joining the National Park Service at the Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park. He is currently the lead historian for the battlefields.
O’Reilly has appeared in documentaries, on CSPAN, and has lectured extensively on military history to audiences around the world, including numerous conferences in the United Kingdom at Oxford.
He is currently writing a book on the 1862 Battle of Malvern Hill and the Seven Days’ Battles around Richmond.
His previous presentation to the round table was in September 2018, on the topic of “Marching out of Step: Robert E. Lee After Appomattox.”
Meetings are open to the public. There is no charge for members and first-time visitors. Those visiting a second or additional time are asked to pay $5. Call Ken Patton at 901-292-9312 or Susan Hadenchuk at 910-619-0023 for more about the Round Table.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.